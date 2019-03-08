Search

Communist demo calling for Israel boycott halts Tower Hamlets council meeting

PUBLISHED: 09:01 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 19 September 2019

Communist protesters disrupt Tower Hamlets council meeting over the authority having adopted international anti-Semitism definition in2018. Picture: Mike Brooke

Communist protesters disrupt Tower Hamlets council meeting over the authority having adopted international anti-Semitism definition in2018. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Communist protesters brought last night's Tower Hamlets council meeting to a halt in a demonstration against Israel from the public gallery.

Council security officer tries to get the protest banner removed as the demonstrators disrup the meeting. Picture: Mike BrookeCouncil security officer tries to get the protest banner removed as the demonstrators disrup the meeting. Picture: Mike Brooke

They unfurled a 6ft banner claiming Zionism was "racist" and supporting Palestinians in protest at the council last year having adopted the international UN definition of anti-Semitism.

A council security officer grappled with the demonstrators who chanted slogans against the Jewish State "from the land to the sea" trying to remove the banner.

The orchestrated protest ignited the second the mayor began his monthly "state of the borough" address and shouting him down, which lasted for 20 minutes.

The Council Speaker and all members of both the Labour party and two opposition groups walked out after a few minutes — leaving the demonstrators shouting to an empty chamber with the rest of the public gallery having already left from earlier debates.

Cllr Marc Francis, visibly upset by the demontrastors who bring Tower Hamlets council meeting to a halt. Picture: Mike BrookeCllr Marc Francis, visibly upset by the demontrastors who bring Tower Hamlets council meeting to a halt. Picture: Mike Brooke

The Communist group ignored security staff, holding onto their banner calling for a boycott of Israel and waving placards.

One councillor, Marc Francis, was visibly upset by the protesters and confronted them over their extremist language, defending the council for having adopted the UN definition on anti-Semitism in 2018. He insisted their protest wasn't the right way to support the Palestinian cause.

One councillor recognised one of the protesters as "an agitator who had also disrupted a meeting of Camden Council" over the same issue, claiming the group had been disrupting local authority meetings across London where the UN definition had been adopted.

Another councillor shouted back at the communist group that the council also represented Jewish residents and accused them of blatant anti-Semitism.

The demonstrators chanting "from the land to the sea" echoed the slogan by a Middle East dictator during the 1967 Six Day War to drive the Jewish State "back into the sea".

Tower Hamlets had adopted the international UN code last year which defined extremist rhetoric against Israel and Zionism as "covert antisemitism". That council meeting was also disrupted by the pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Last night's protesters eventually left the empty council chamber after 20 minutes and were escorted from the town hall as councillors returned with the Speaker resuming the meeting.

