400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young PA Archive/PA Images

Public services are being switched to go online and away from telephones at Tower Hamlets Council despite 400,000 calls made every year in 78 per cent of all inquiries it gets.

Mayor John Biggs... "People now manage their lives increasingly online, so services should be no different." Picture: Rehan Jamil Mayor John Biggs... "People now manage their lives increasingly online, so services should be no different." Picture: Rehan Jamil

But there are fears that the switch would hit the vulnerable, the elderly or the disabled and those who don't speak English as a first language who might feel they're being cut off from access to services.

The move is aimed at saving cash with the authority facing £44 million in cuts, although no specific public consultation on the switch has been held.

"People now manage their lives increasingly online," mayor John Biggs insists. "Council services should be no different.

"But we'll still provide face-to-face support to those who need it. It's the best way we can provide services while making savings that are being forced on us by government cuts."

The £44m axe is on top of the 64pc that has already been cut from government funding since 2010, the council argues.

The plans were unveiled at an internal town hall briefing earlier this month.

Cllr Rabina Khan... "Nobody develops a relationship with a computer screen!" Picture: Mike Brooke Cllr Rabina Khan... "Nobody develops a relationship with a computer screen!" Picture: Mike Brooke

But there are fears about plans to close down the 'One Stop' shops where the public get over-the-counter services such as benefits, housing, paying council tax, parking permits, buying parking scratch cards, booking bulk waste collection, pest control and registration.

Opposition Cllr Rabina Khan told the East London Advertiser: "The council seems to think everyone manages their lives online—but this isn't true. There are people without internet access.

"The best way to provide more personal support for the most vulnerable is to keep the 'one stop' shops open.

"The vulnerable in our community need help from advisors, not being directed online. They develop a relationship with the staff who help them—nobody develops a relationship with a computer screen!"

The switch to online is costing £2m for digital 'hubs' installed in the five Idea Stores for those who don't have mobile devices or those who need help using computers.

Putting the council's 'most used' services online means access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the council points out.

Cabinet member Sabina Akhtar said: "Most people turning up to a council building often take more than one visit to get things done. Digital technology means carrying out council transactions at any place, any time."

The 'one stop' services are being merged in November with the council's five Idea Stores at Whitechapel Road, Chrisp Street Market in Poplar, Roman Road Market, Canary Wharf and Watney Street Market. The council currently runs four 'One Stop' shops with three of them close to Idea Stores, apart from the one at Bethnal Green.