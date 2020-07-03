Striking key workers picket Tower Hamlets Council to stop new work contracts being imposed

NHS staff like Martin Durrant join council workers picketing Mile End Hospital protesting at Tower Hamlets imposing new work contracts on its staff Archant

Doctors joined hundreds of striking key workers across the East End who have been picketing Tower Hamlets Council today to stop new employment contracts being imposed on them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Jackie Appleby from Poplar's Newby health clinic addressing Unison's online strike rally... "It's absolutely disgraceful that low-pay council workers are being sacked to be re-employed on new contacts." Dr Jackie Appleby from Poplar's Newby health clinic addressing Unison's online strike rally... "It's absolutely disgraceful that low-pay council workers are being sacked to be re-employed on new contacts."

They took part in social distance demos outside council offices on the first of three days of industrial action which had been postponed in April because of the Coronavirus crisis.

This was followed by an online rally staged jointly by the Unite council workers’ union and the campaign to keep the NHS public which attracted 300 people.

“The Covid emergency affects low pay workers more, who can’t work from home,” Dr Jackie Applebee told the rally.

“They have to use public transport which isn’t ventilated where you can’t be at ‘social distance’.

“Council workers are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, yet now they’re being sacked on Monday to be re-employed on new contacts . It’s absolutely disgraceful. This is a fight we all have to take on.”

The council also come under fire from two MPs condemning the Labour authority for imposing the “Tower Rewards” contracts on July 6 that unions say cuts severance pay and reduces employment rights.

An open letter is being sent today from 10 Labour councillors urging mayor John Biggs to scrap the new contracts altogether, with the Covid emergency showing how vital the key workers are.

The 90-minute rally which ended at 1pm called on the authority not to sack those who refuse to sign by Monday.

Today’s strike had been postponed when the Covid emergency began. The new contracts were originally being imposed on Easter Monday, but the authority made a U-turn and agreed to put the move back to June 6.

The unions want them scrapped altogether, claiming they reduce pay for newcomers, cut severance pay by 80 per cent, reduce flexible working and affect some entitlements and working conditions.

Council staff have played a significant role in the community during the pandemic, they point out. Now the message from today’s rally is “thank us—don’t sack us to impose detrimental terms”.

The rally also called to defend the NHS in the run-up to its 72nd anniversary on Sunday.

Campaigners say that while frontline staff have “done an extraordinary job over the past few months”, the public has been let down by years of NHS undermining and underfunding and now bad government decision-making during the pandemic.

They are meeting outside the Whitechapel Idea Store tomorrow (July 4) at 12 noon, for a socially distanced display of banners and placards calling for more NHS beds through better funding, free health care for all and an end NHS checks and charges on immigrants.