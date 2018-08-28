Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Solicitor Mohammad Harun quits as Tower Hamlets councillor over housing allegations. Picture: law firm website law firm website

A senior member of Tower Hamlets Council elected just seven months ago has resigned while the town hall has begun an investigation into allegations about housing fraud.

Solicitor Mohammad Harun was elected in May’s Labour landslide winning a seat at Poplar’s prestigious Lansbury ward close to Canary Wharf.

He stepped down last night when the investigation was ordered by mayor John Biggs.

The inquiry concerns three properties at Solander Gardens in Shadwell and Lancaster Avenue in Barking, which Harun is documented to own, and a social housing tenancy at Grundy Street in Poplar.

One allegation being looking into is that the Tower Hamlets Homes rented property in Grundy Street has been “illegally sub let”, according to the council.

“We welcome the resignation of Muhammad Harun,” Conservative Opposition leader Andrew Wood said in a statement tonight to the East London Advertiser.

“I can confirm that council officers had a report about the allegations and are investigating. The allegations were submitted to the council on Monday.

“I am aware of similar allegations against other members, so we call on the council and the Met Police to investigate all councillors to clear their names.”

The Tory group is demanding that council members from all political parties be asked about their addresses and if they own private property while renting social housing. Legally enforceable rules prevent bidding for social housing by anyone owning private property.

Harun chaired the council’s Pensions committee which oversees £1.56 billion investments and was vice chair of the Audit committee, as well as a being on the Housing Scrutiny committee which oversees fraud issues.

Labour’s mayor John Biggs said in a statement: “Mohammad Harun has resigned as a councillor following allegations made against him. The council’s monitoring officer will be investigating.

“Residents expect the highest standards from councillors who are here to serve the community.”

Scandals over housing have hit the local authority before. Ex-councillor Shahed Ali was jailed in 2015 for housing fraud, with a confiscation order for £110,000 and was also made to pay the council’s £70,000 legal costs.

Meanwhile, the Labour administration is still embroiled in controversy over the suspension from the party of Cllr Mohammed Pappu for anti-Semitic internet posts and has not attended council meetings since October, but has since made a full apology. Another councillor is also understood to have distributed similar online material.