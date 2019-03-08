Hate crime 'champions' recruited by Tower Hamlets Council get human rights award

Raising the 'Pride' flag above Tower Hamlets town hall.

A campaign tackling racist hate crime in the East End has won an award for equality and human rights.

The mayor looks on as Hear Network's Mhairi McGhee hands 'human rights' award Tower Hamlets Hate Crime team's Benedicta Dikeocha.

The 'End Hate Together' award was presented to Tower Hamlets' mayor John Biggs for council's 'hate crime champions' project.

Several 'champions' were at the presentation, including one-time victim Shalina Akhtar who has been recruited to the team.

"Anyone can be a victim of hate crime," she said: "I understand how life-changing these experiences can be and how important it is to be believed. We have to raise awareness and help victims get support."

The project recruits volunteers to promote awareness and raise confidence to report and challenge hate crime. It has trained 138 'champions' who have undertaken 1,000 projects and activities reaching 65,000 people so far.

The 'Pride' flag at the town hall.

The Hear Network human rights organisation's Mhairi McGhee handed the award to the mayor when the Pride flag raised outside the town hall in Blackwall.

The mayor said: "We all have a role to tackle discrimination and hate crimes in all forms. The diversity of our East End community is one of our greatest assets."

Others at the presentation included members of the East End's LGBT forum, the Met Police and Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum's founder, The Rev Alan Green.