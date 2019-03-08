Council renews housing management contract to 'best caretakers' Tower Hamlets Homes

Tower Hamlets Homes with its award-winning caretaker service now wins renewed council housing deal. Picture: Luksana Choudhury Sister's Production

The housing organisation named for its "best caretakers in Britain" has had its management contract renewed by Tower Hamlets Council.

Tower Hamlets cabinet renews housing contract for another eight years. Picture: Mike Brooke Tower Hamlets cabinet renews housing contract for another eight years. Picture: Mike Brooke

The local authority's cabinet agreed last night to extend its agreement with Tower Hamlets Homes by another eight years.

The housing body which looks after 22,000 homes for the council on estates across the East End can now continue until 2028, with a possible break clause after four years.

"We're grateful to the council," its chief Susmita Sen said. "This gives us the chance to build on the progress we've made to improve living conditions and I look forward to the next challenge."

The contract extension gives the organisation a chance to meet "the next challenge" with its reputation for tackling anti-social behaviour and fire safety.

Tower Hamlets Homes was named Landlord of the Year at the prestigious UK Housing awards in May, followed by winning Housing Heroes' Frontline Team of the Year award in June for its caretaker service.

The caretakers work year-round in all weathers, judges noted, keeping an eye on vulnerable people on top of their duties and helping new families settle in.