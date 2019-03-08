Search

Council renews housing management contract to 'best caretakers' Tower Hamlets Homes

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 August 2019

Tower Hamlets Homes with its award-winning caretaker service now wins renewed council housing deal. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Tower Hamlets Homes with its award-winning caretaker service now wins renewed council housing deal. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Sister's Production

The housing organisation named for its "best caretakers in Britain" has had its management contract renewed by Tower Hamlets Council.

Tower Hamlets cabinet renews housing contract for another eight years. Picture: Mike BrookeTower Hamlets cabinet renews housing contract for another eight years. Picture: Mike Brooke

The local authority's cabinet agreed last night to extend its agreement with Tower Hamlets Homes by another eight years.

The housing body which looks after 22,000 homes for the council on estates across the East End can now continue until 2028, with a possible break clause after four years.

"We're grateful to the council," its chief Susmita Sen said. "This gives us the chance to build on the progress we've made to improve living conditions and I look forward to the next challenge."

The contract extension gives the organisation a chance to meet "the next challenge" with its reputation for tackling anti-social behaviour and fire safety.

Tower Hamlets Homes was named Landlord of the Year at the prestigious UK Housing awards in May, followed by winning Housing Heroes' Frontline Team of the Year award in June for its caretaker service.

The caretakers work year-round in all weathers, judges noted, keeping an eye on vulnerable people on top of their duties and helping new families settle in.

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

'Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman' Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Motorcycle rider in critical condition after crash on the Isle of Dogs

A man is in a critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a bollard on Westferry Road, at the junction with Gaverick Mews, on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google street view.

‘Cough up and pay £1.2m legal bills for getting rid of Lutfur Rahman’ Lord Pickles urges government

Lutfur Rahman... banned as mayor of Tower Hamlets by the High Court in 2015 over corrupt administration. Picture: Mike Brooke

Orient hoping Dennis can prove a menace in League Two

Louis Dennis in action for Dagenham & Redbridge on his debut for the club away to Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO).

Ince Cheltenham’s one to watch

Cheltenham Town's Rohan Ince during pre-season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Goalkeeper Brill extends stay in E10

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maguire-Drew: We want more goals from set-pieces

Jordan Maguire Drew of Leyton Orient attempts a shot against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

