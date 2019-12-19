Bloomin' marvellous! 'Tower Hamlets in Bloom' awards for turning the East End green

Five-year-old Louis Cooper-Melchiors and his "special recognition" at the 2019 Tower Hamlerts In Bloom awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

A five-year-old boy from Shadwell has scooped this year's Tower Hamlets in Bloom awards.

Louis on stage with his family at the awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil Louis on stage with his family at the awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Little Louis Cooper-Melchiors received special recognition for "showing passion and enthusiasm" helping out at the Cable Street community growing site.

Louis, a pupil at St Peter's London Docks church school in Wapping, was one of 18 winners in the annual horticultural competition receiving their awards from the mayor at the Mile End Art Pavilion on December 11.

"These awards are to thank people for their time and effort," Mayor John Biggs said. "They are helping to make our East End communities such vibrant places."

Other winners include Michelle Lindson from Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park who runs a project at Mile End's Shandy Park and Whitechapel's Swedenborg Gardens to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Her project creates volunteering to carry out wildflower and bulb planting and organising bird-watching events and wildlife activities.

Ken Davies and his "lifetime achievement" award for transforming rat-infested shrubbery into Winterton House organic garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil Ken Davies and his "lifetime achievement" award for transforming rat-infested shrubbery into Winterton House organic garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Ken Davies has picked up a "lifetime achievement" award for transforming a rat-infested shrubbery in Shadwell into one of the best community gardens in the East End.

His Winterton House organic garden in Deancross Street now full of flowers is a wildlife habitat with ponds, climbers and plentiful supply of nectar for the East End's busy bees population.

List of 'best' awards...

Balcony: Eddie Murphy

Front Garden: Carolina Kensit

Community Growing Site: Providence Row Dellow Centre

Patio Container Garden: Sally Crane

Community Residential Site: Lady Micos Almshouses

Community Garden: Wapping Community Food Gardens

Educational Establishment: Lansbury Lawrence Primary School

Children's Garden: St Saviour's Primary School

Wildlife (Group): Winterton House Organic Garden

Wildlife, (Individual): Gail Stevens

Allotment: Susan Caldwell

New Comer: Wapping Lane Growing Site

Excellence for Community Engagement: Michelle Lindson, Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Overall awards…

Individual: Sally Crane

Group: Providence Row Dellow Centre

Innovation: Patriot Square & Mayford Tenants & Residents Association

Gardener of the year: Julie Floyd (Providence Row)

Life Time Achievement: Ken Davies (Winterton House Organic Garden)