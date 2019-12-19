Search

Advanced search

Bloomin' marvellous! 'Tower Hamlets in Bloom' awards for turning the East End green

PUBLISHED: 10:48 19 December 2019

Five-year-old Louis Cooper-Melchiors and his

Five-year-old Louis Cooper-Melchiors and his "special recognition" at the 2019 Tower Hamlerts In Bloom awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

A five-year-old boy from Shadwell has scooped this year's Tower Hamlets in Bloom awards.

Louis on stage with his family at the awards. Picture: Rehan JamilLouis on stage with his family at the awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Little Louis Cooper-Melchiors received special recognition for "showing passion and enthusiasm" helping out at the Cable Street community growing site.

Louis, a pupil at St Peter's London Docks church school in Wapping, was one of 18 winners in the annual horticultural competition receiving their awards from the mayor at the Mile End Art Pavilion on December 11.

"These awards are to thank people for their time and effort," Mayor John Biggs said. "They are helping to make our East End communities such vibrant places."

Other winners include Michelle Lindson from Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park who runs a project at Mile End's Shandy Park and Whitechapel's Swedenborg Gardens to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Her project creates volunteering to carry out wildflower and bulb planting and organising bird-watching events and wildlife activities.

Ken Davies and his Ken Davies and his "lifetime achievement" award for transforming rat-infested shrubbery into Winterton House organic garden. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Ken Davies has picked up a "lifetime achievement" award for transforming a rat-infested shrubbery in Shadwell into one of the best community gardens in the East End.

His Winterton House organic garden in Deancross Street now full of flowers is a wildlife habitat with ponds, climbers and plentiful supply of nectar for the East End's busy bees population.

List of 'best' awards...

Balcony: Eddie Murphy

Front Garden: Carolina Kensit

Community Growing Site: Providence Row Dellow Centre

Patio Container Garden: Sally Crane

Community Residential Site: Lady Micos Almshouses

Community Garden: Wapping Community Food Gardens

Educational Establishment: Lansbury Lawrence Primary School

Children's Garden: St Saviour's Primary School

Wildlife (Group): Winterton House Organic Garden

Wildlife, (Individual): Gail Stevens

Allotment: Susan Caldwell

New Comer: Wapping Lane Growing Site

Excellence for Community Engagement: Michelle Lindson, Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Overall awards

Individual: Sally Crane

Group: Providence Row Dellow Centre

Innovation: Patriot Square & Mayford Tenants & Residents Association

Gardener of the year: Julie Floyd (Providence Row)

Life Time Achievement: Ken Davies (Winterton House Organic Garden)

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Rotherhithe tunnel closed till rush-hour to clear leaves away

North entranced to Rotherhithe Tunnel where overhanging trees were being pruined by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Google

Why motor insurance might blank out hazardous postcodes like E14 and E3

When it comes to the crunch... why motorists in E14 or E3 might find getting motor insurance a hazrad. Picture: ITS

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

East End remembers Kenny Lynch as showbiz tributes pour for the singer who dies at 81

Kenny Lynch arriving at the Odeon Leicester Square in 1999 for the premiere of 'Swing'. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Police hang up their Christmas ‘wanted’ list of 19 suspects for questioning

Scotland Yard puts out a 'wanted' list of 19 people police want to locate. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

BBL: London Lions 99 Bristol Flyers 88

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions against Bristol (pic Graham Hodges)

Basketball: UEL strengthen ties with London Lions

London Lions star Ovie Soko (pic Lynne Nolan/UEL)

Campaigners launch second petition to challenge ‘historic’ Regent’s Canal gasholder plans

The Bethnal Green gasholders, reflected in the Regent's Canal. Picture: The Gentle Author

Bloomin’ marvellous! ‘Tower Hamlets in Bloom’ awards for turning the East End green

Five-year-old Louis Cooper-Melchiors and his

Crossrail: Mayor of London apologises for delays as bosses reveal £18billion project won’t need more cash

An Elizabeth line train at the Crossrail depot between Ilford and Seven Kings. Picture: TfL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists