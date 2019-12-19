Bloomin' marvellous! 'Tower Hamlets in Bloom' awards for turning the East End green
PUBLISHED: 10:48 19 December 2019
© Rehan Jamil
A five-year-old boy from Shadwell has scooped this year's Tower Hamlets in Bloom awards.
Little Louis Cooper-Melchiors received special recognition for "showing passion and enthusiasm" helping out at the Cable Street community growing site.
Louis, a pupil at St Peter's London Docks church school in Wapping, was one of 18 winners in the annual horticultural competition receiving their awards from the mayor at the Mile End Art Pavilion on December 11.
"These awards are to thank people for their time and effort," Mayor John Biggs said. "They are helping to make our East End communities such vibrant places."
Other winners include Michelle Lindson from Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park who runs a project at Mile End's Shandy Park and Whitechapel's Swedenborg Gardens to tackle antisocial behaviour.
Her project creates volunteering to carry out wildflower and bulb planting and organising bird-watching events and wildlife activities.
Ken Davies has picked up a "lifetime achievement" award for transforming a rat-infested shrubbery in Shadwell into one of the best community gardens in the East End.
His Winterton House organic garden in Deancross Street now full of flowers is a wildlife habitat with ponds, climbers and plentiful supply of nectar for the East End's busy bees population.
List of 'best' awards...
Balcony: Eddie Murphy
Front Garden: Carolina Kensit
Community Growing Site: Providence Row Dellow Centre
Patio Container Garden: Sally Crane
Community Residential Site: Lady Micos Almshouses
Community Garden: Wapping Community Food Gardens
Educational Establishment: Lansbury Lawrence Primary School
Children's Garden: St Saviour's Primary School
Wildlife (Group): Winterton House Organic Garden
Wildlife, (Individual): Gail Stevens
Allotment: Susan Caldwell
New Comer: Wapping Lane Growing Site
Excellence for Community Engagement: Michelle Lindson, Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park
Overall awards…
Individual: Sally Crane
Group: Providence Row Dellow Centre
Innovation: Patriot Square & Mayford Tenants & Residents Association
Gardener of the year: Julie Floyd (Providence Row)
Life Time Achievement: Ken Davies (Winterton House Organic Garden)