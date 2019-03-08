Mayor turns up at Whitechapel's jobs fair to help cut Tower Hamlets unemployment

Fire Brigade recruiting officer at Whitechapel jobs fair explains to mayor John Biggs what a firefighting career would be like.

Hundreds of people turned up for Whitechapel's big jobs fair to look for work or consider a career change.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs was among them, but wasn't looking for another job when he met a fire brigade recruiting officer.

He was just making sure people could meet potential employers on their doorstep.

"Some of the biggest employers in the country are in the East End," he said.

"But people don't always feel able to take advantage. Events like this bridge that gap to help them take a step in discovering a new career."

The fair at Whitechapel's Idea Store, organised by the council and Tower Hamlets Homes, was aimed at school leavers, college graduates and those wanting to return to employment or to switch careers.

Organisations taking part included TfL, the Fire Brigade, NHS and the National Audit Office, while the council gave out advice on preparing for interviews or applying for jobs, training courses and apprenticeships.