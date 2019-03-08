Search

Advanced search

Mayor turns up at Whitechapel's jobs fair to help cut Tower Hamlets unemployment

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 September 2019

Fire Brigade recruiting officer at Whitechapel jobs fair explains to mayor John Biggs what a firefighting career would be like. Picture: LBTH

Fire Brigade recruiting officer at Whitechapel jobs fair explains to mayor John Biggs what a firefighting career would be like. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Hundreds of people turned up for Whitechapel's big jobs fair to look for work or consider a career change.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs was among them, but wasn't looking for another job when he met a fire brigade recruiting officer.

He was just making sure people could meet potential employers on their doorstep.

"Some of the biggest employers in the country are in the East End," he said.

"But people don't always feel able to take advantage. Events like this bridge that gap to help them take a step in discovering a new career."

The fair at Whitechapel's Idea Store, organised by the council and Tower Hamlets Homes, was aimed at school leavers, college graduates and those wanting to return to employment or to switch careers.

Organisations taking part included TfL, the Fire Brigade, NHS and the National Audit Office, while the council gave out advice on preparing for interviews or applying for jobs, training courses and apprenticeships.

Most Read

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Advertiser letters: The London Chest Hospital and 5G rollout

The Grade II listed London Chest Hospital. Picture: CARMEN VALINO

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Most Read

Hundreds of parents express fears over ‘rushed’ decision making on primary school’s future

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford

Advertiser letters: The London Chest Hospital and 5G rollout

The Grade II listed London Chest Hospital. Picture: CARMEN VALINO

Officers clash in accounts of how ‘mass fraud’ in council youth service was dealt with

The

Man arrested for drug possession after police pursuit involving helicopter

Police on Manchester Road on the Isle of Dogs around the time of the arrest. Picture: Az Miah

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s striker Harrold admitted it’s been a ‘frustrating’ start for him so far this season

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Orient coach Embleton felt his side deserved draw at Salford

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Repairs to stop Tower Hill Memorial crumbling away

The Tower Hill Memorial bears the names of 12,000 Merchant Navy servicemen and women who died during the First World War. Picture: CWGC

Mayor turns up at Whitechapel’s jobs fair to help cut Tower Hamlets unemployment

Fire Brigade recruiting officer at Whitechapel jobs fair explains to mayor John Biggs what a firefighting career would be like. Picture: LBTH

Undercover investigators claim naked dancers breached no touching rules at strip club

Whirtes Gentlemen's Club in Leman Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Rachael Burford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists