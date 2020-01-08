Search

Advanced search

Mayor faces public grilling over fears of Tower Hamlets council tax rise in April

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2020

Mayor John Biggs faces public questions on January 29 at Spotlight youth centre over council tax rise fears. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor John Biggs faces public questions on January 29 at Spotlight youth centre over council tax rise fears. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

The mayor is laying it on the line in public over fears that Tower Hamlets council tax could be rising in April.

John Biggs is to face questions at an open meeting following last month's cabinet decision hinting at service cuts in the next three years.

The public session is being held at Poplar's Spotlight youth centre at Hay Currie Street, next to Langdon Park DLR, on January 29.

The mayor has been urged not to raise council tax in April to cover any funding gap from the government.

But a tough budget is now on the cards, despite six weeks of public consultations which have exposed opposition to any tax rise.

"These are financially uncertain times," Mayor Biggs has warned. "But we've worked to safeguard frontline services where we can.

"It's clear that there's a growing need for services for many of our most vulnerable residents is set to increase."

He has hinted at "tough choices" to keep those services going.

The consultations before the holidays with 2,000 responses from households and businesses exposed opposition to any tax rise. Half opposed a rise, yet 38pc supported a 2pc increase, with 47pc in favour specifically to support adult social care, it emerged at the mayor's cabinet meeting on December 18.

The "most valued" council functions in the survey were children's services and education and those supporting the vulnerable and elderly.

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Most Read

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

‘Man and wife? No, we’re equal’ say Tower Hamlets’ first mixed sex civil partnership couple

Rachel and Jonny are the first mixed sex couple recognised as a civil partnership by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LBTH

Bromley by Bow principal and Mile End community worker recognised in New Year’s Honours

Charlie Kennard has been awarded an MBE and Matthew Otubu has scooped a BEM in the New Year's Honours list. Picture: Charlie Kennard/Success Photography

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sporting Bengal start new decade with defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal's Essex Senior League clash with Walthamstow (pic Tim Edwards)

Mayor faces public grilling over fears of Tower Hamlets council tax rise in April

Mayor John Biggs faces public questions on January 29 at Spotlight youth centre over council tax rise fears. Picture: Mike Brooke

Freddie just loves showing off his glitter for Wilton’s new spring music festival

Drag artist, storyteller and glitter addict Freddie Love is at Wilton's on May 15. Picture: Wilton's

The project helping BAMER women in Newham, Tower Hamlets and Hackney to navigate personal finances

A Southern Housing Group resident with Many Sisters project team leader Brittany ONeill. Picture: Southern Housing Group

Embleton ‘immensely proud’ to be named Leyton Orient head coach

Ross Embleton celebrates Leyton Orient's win at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists