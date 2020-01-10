Search

Advanced search

Kick-off for Tower Hamlets cash grants for 2020 Mayor's Cup soccer

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 January 2020

Was it a goal? Mayor Cup youth and senior finals at Mile End Stadium September 2019. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Was it a goal? Mayor Cup youth and senior finals at Mile End Stadium September 2019. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Grassroots football clubs and community sports groups in the East End are being urged to apply for £500 hand-outs from the town hall to promote their sport.

Bidding closes on January 17 for sponsorship from the Mayor of Tower Hamlets' annual football tournament.

You may also want to watch:

Some 14 grants are on offer for clubs taking part in this year's Mayor's Cup, funded by sponsors.

Mayor John Biggs said: "The Mayor's Cup is for people of all ages to take part in sport which leads to active and healthier lives."

The last Mayor's Cup with 56 teams in September was played out in age groups such as eight-year-olds and under, year groups from nine to 16, adult men and junior girls.

Shortlisting takes place between January 20 and 24, with final selection by the end of the month when successful applicants are informed. Applications can be made to Tower Hamlets Council online.

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Most Read

Dan Farson’s old Waterman’s Arms pub on Isle of Dogs gets £600k makeover

How Dan Farson's original Waterman's Arms will look when it reopens on the Isle of Dogs at Easter. Picture: Star Pubs

Tower Hamlets Council to blame after homeless pregnant woman left to sleep on floor of unfurnished flat for a month

A homeless pregnant woman who went to Tower Hamlets for help was left sleeping on the floor of an unfurnished flat for a month. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sentenced: Man who stabbed women in unprovoked attacks in Old Ford

Ivor Collingwood-Williams of Garrison Road, Old Ford, was convicted of two counts of GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon. Picture: MPS

Jailed: Met Police sergeant who ‘stole from the dead’

Ex police sergeant Graeme Willliams, 66, stole from estates of dead people. Picture: Met Police

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Female-friendly football event in Ilford

The Essex FA are running a female-friendly club training event in Ilford

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Wet Saturday, improved Sunday

People caught in the rain in central London during last year's heatwave. Extreme weather could become the norm in Britain if we don't act now on the climate crisis. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Kick-off for Tower Hamlets cash grants for 2020 Mayor’s Cup soccer

Was it a goal? Mayor Cup youth and senior finals at Mile End Stadium September 2019. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Fourth man charged with murder in connection with Whitechapel shooting

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Whitechapel. Picture: Met Police

West Ham denied unlikely point by awful VAR decision

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski lies injured on the pitch during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists