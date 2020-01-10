Kick-off for Tower Hamlets cash grants for 2020 Mayor's Cup soccer

Was it a goal? Mayor Cup youth and senior finals at Mile End Stadium September 2019. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Grassroots football clubs and community sports groups in the East End are being urged to apply for £500 hand-outs from the town hall to promote their sport.

Bidding closes on January 17 for sponsorship from the Mayor of Tower Hamlets' annual football tournament.

Some 14 grants are on offer for clubs taking part in this year's Mayor's Cup, funded by sponsors.

Mayor John Biggs said: "The Mayor's Cup is for people of all ages to take part in sport which leads to active and healthier lives."

The last Mayor's Cup with 56 teams in September was played out in age groups such as eight-year-olds and under, year groups from nine to 16, adult men and junior girls.

Shortlisting takes place between January 20 and 24, with final selection by the end of the month when successful applicants are informed. Applications can be made to Tower Hamlets Council online.