Search

Advanced search

Public parks thrown open on Christmas Day by Tower Hamlets Council

PUBLISHED: 11:01 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 08 December 2019

Picture: LBTH

Picture: LBTH

LBTH

All public parks are being kept open over the festive season in the East End from Christmas Eve right through to Boxing Day, Tower Hamlets Council has decided.

Countryside? No... this is the stunning landscape of Mile End Park alongside the Regent's Canal, in the heart of the East End's built-up urban environment. Picture: Kois MiahCountryside? No... this is the stunning landscape of Mile End Park alongside the Regent's Canal, in the heart of the East End's built-up urban environment. Picture: Kois Miah

Even Christmas Day will have access to all 120 park facilities, including the award-winning Victoria Park which has been voted three times Britain's top public open space.

Council staff are working through the holiday following public demand to keep them open.

It follows consultations when households told the town hall they want parks open on Christmas Day itself so families can go for walks.

One of the One of the "great lakes" at east London's 'Green Flag' award-winning Victoria Park. Picture: Kois Miah

"We manage 120 parks and green spaces," the council's Leisure and Culture director Judith St John said.

"People can use them all through the festive season including Christmas Day, all treasured by the community from small open spaces to parks of national repute, like the fabulous Mile End Park and the majestic Victoria Park."

Twelve parks and green spaces now have Green Flag status, more than Tower Hamlets has ever had.

The local authority regards them as the East End's "gift of nature on our doorstep" which enhance biodiversity in one of London's most condensed, built-up urban areas.

Most Read

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Most Read

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex Senior League: Bengal and Clapton draw, Woodford lose and Redbridge abandoned

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

I must improve says West Ham’s Fornals

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals

Public parks thrown open on Christmas Day by Tower Hamlets Council

Picture: LBTH

League Two: Oldham 1 Leyton Orient 1

Jordan Maguire-Drew (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stratford Circus Arts Centre in £12k fundraiser to provide festive theatre fun to families in need

Stratford Circus Arts Centre is seeking donations to help towards its fifth Full Heart Full Tummies Christmas theatre and lunch. Picture: Rob Harris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists