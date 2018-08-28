Poll

Council spends thousands on Brexit ‘reassurance campaign’

Mayor John Biggs has spend thousands of pounds on the posters. Pic: LBTH Archant

Tower Hamlets Council has spent thousands of pounds promoting the rights of EU residents on the side of its bin lorries.

The posters have been put on the council's bin lorries. Pic: LBTH The posters have been put on the council's bin lorries. Pic: LBTH

Ahead of Brexit, the town hall has launched a three-month “reassurance campaign” aimed at the borough’s EU citizens.

A total of £3,630 has been spent on decking out 11 dustcarts with posters baring the slogan “This is your home too”.

A further 21 posters were placed on mini-billboards around the borough, costing £266 for six weeks on display.

Mayor John Biggs said: “I am proud that as a council, we are on the side of our EU staff and residents.

“This is their borough and we will continue to support them however we can.”

However some have dubbed the campaign a waste of money and “politically minded” in a borough that is among the most deprived in the country.

Conservative councillor Peter Golds said: “Tower Hamlets council is always quick to claim it’s short of cash. Despite this, it can find £4,000 for what amounts to political advertising.”

More than one in seven residents in Tower Hamlets, about 41,000 people, are from EU countries other than the UK.

Last year the council launched a commission to explore how Brexit would impact them.

Cllr Amina Ali, chair of the Tower Hamlets Brexit Commission, said: “We are committed to providing whatever support we can to our EU residents and staff. They make a crucial contribution to the borough and we value them immensely.”