Meeting about combating racism to be held at East London Mosque

A public meeting has been organised to talk about ways of combating racism in mainstream politics.

An open forum entitled Combat the Racist Right: Defend EU Migrants is on Tuesday, October 29 at 7.30pm at The London Muslim Centre, Whitechapel Road.

Sheila McGregor from campaign group Tower Hamlets Stand up to Racism (SUTR), said: "There has been a big increase in racist comments and statements from mainstream politicians.

"Politics is becoming more polarised and racism strengthened. Muslims, EU migrants and others are constant targets of racist abuse.

"Whether people voted leave or remain, we need to come together to discuss how we can combat this development in British politics."

The call for unity follows a SUTR statement published last month which was signed by shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott and Unmesh Desai, east London's Greater London Assembly member.

It called on the government to provide "real guarantees" EU nationals living in Britain won't be affected in the event of a no deal Brexit.

The meeting is due to include an introduction by SUTR joint national secretary, Weyman Bennett.