Residents in Tower Hamlets and Hackney to take part in census rehearsal

PUBLISHED: 13:15 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 07 February 2019

A census book. The 2021 census is the first to use digital recording by default. Picture: ONS.

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) has chosen Tower Hamlets as one of two London boroughs that will help the agency rehearse for the 2021 census.

Tower Hamlets and Hackney will help the ONS test the systems and processes it will use in two years.

Online forms will be used as the default method to respond to questions for the first time.

The ONS will also test how it operates across local authority boarders and in urban, densely populated areas.

Director of census operations, Pete Benton, said: “The census helps inform vital public services such as the number of children’s school places, hospital and GP services and social care provision in local areas.

“As the census only takes place every 10 years, it is important we hold an operational rehearsal to ensure that all our processes run smoothly.

“The people who take part will all be helping to ensure the overall success of the 2021 census.”

Residents will be asked to complete a questionnaire about those living in their household on October 13.

The rehearsal is completely online. The ONS said there will be help for those who need it.

