Search

Advanced search

30-year transport strategy unveiled to tackle East End's overcrowded buses and trains

PUBLISHED: 10:28 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 27 December 2019

Schoolgirl protest in 2015 as Poplar housing tenants call for traffic speed reductions on the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Schoolgirl protest in 2015 as Poplar housing tenants call for traffic speed reductions on the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Public transport won't be able to cope with the East End's population expansion in the next 30 years, Tower Hamlets Council is warning.

Congestion... how Canary Wharf might deal with traffic volumes at this Congestion... how Canary Wharf might deal with traffic volumes at this "traffic light junction". Picture: CWG

A new transport strategy has now been thrashed out in a bid to meet travel and commuter needs for the next three decades.

Reducing overcrowding on public transport is at the core of the strategy in proposals put forward by the town hall in planning the needs up to the year 2050, revealed this week.

The 30-year strategy was formally adopted by the council's cabinet last week, aimed at reducing private car use by improving access to buses and trains to meet the demands of a population expansion that is turning Tower Hamlets into the fastest-growing municipality in the UK.

Critics on the Isle of Dogs, however, say public transport expansion isn't keeping pace with the rocketing population growth in what is the most crowed area in the country for numbers of people per square mile, which the council's cabinet acknowledges.

Mayor John Biggs... planning transport for the next 30 years with more public transport and more riding bikes. Picture: Mike BrookeMayor John Biggs... planning transport for the next 30 years with more public transport and more riding bikes. Picture: Mike Brooke

"Our existing road and public transport capacity won't keep pace with the growth of population," the environment cabinet member David Edgar warns.

"So this strategy sets out alternatives to car use to keep the East End moving and to make sure our public transport system is accessible and fit for the future."

The strategy being adopted follows public consultations with 2,800 residents and businesses responding, which seeks to meet the Mayor of London's target for 90 per cent of journeys by public transport, bike or even on foot.

The council is also rolling out its "Liveable Streets" programme in 17 neighbourhoods in the New Year where through-traffic is to be barred.

How mayor John Biggs sees future on two wheels... launching his 'Liveable Streets' programme at Columbia Road in Bethnal Green, summer of 2019. Picture: Kois MiahHow mayor John Biggs sees future on two wheels... launching his 'Liveable Streets' programme at Columbia Road in Bethnal Green, summer of 2019. Picture: Kois Miah

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs urged his cabinet: "We must plan for the future by enabling people to travel more efficiently and sustainably.

"Our strategy will improve air quality and enhance the quality of life of those living and working here."

The strategy includes 50 new "school streets" being phased in across the East End by restricting cars in the immediate vicinity.

A cycling plan is also being published in 2020 with proposals for more separated routes as well as incentives for businesses to scrap "polluting vehicles" and invest in sustainable transport for deliveries and services.

Most Read

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Hooky gear seized in trading standards sting at Whitechapel Market

Whitechapel Road where Trading Standards officers have seized counterfeit goods. Picture: LBTH

Drunk e-scooter driver from Limehouse banned for 16 months after crashing into moped

Dmitry Gromov was riding this e-scooter when he crashed into a moped, causing serious injuries to its driver and passenger. Picture: City of London Police

Guilty: Man who killed Bethnal Green flatmate over a haircut

Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia will be sentenced on Friday. Picture: MPS

High visibility police patrols set up across east London to ‘reassure public’ during festive period

Police on weekend 'high visibility' patrols. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient coach says they left themselves too much to do against the U’s

Orient's George Marsh lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

University of East London lecturer from Redbridge launches online ‘community’ for people with disabilities

David Bara, University of London lecturer, from Redbridge, has set up an online community for people with disabilities. Picture: David Bara, WeCanAccess

30-year transport strategy unveiled to tackle East End’s overcrowded buses and trains

Schoolgirl protest in 2015 as Poplar housing tenants call for traffic speed reductions on the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach. Picture: Rehan Jamil

West Ham beaten by last-minute winner against Eagles in London derby clash

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew (bottom left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

O’s fail to spread festive cheer as they fall to defeat against Colchester

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists