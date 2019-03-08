Moves to prevent voting fraud as Tower Hamlets gears up for December 12 general election

Deadline for voters to register for December's General Election is November 26. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Preparations are under way by Tower Hamlets Council to make sure there's no voting fraud in next month's General Election or repeated polling station intimidation like previous local elections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Security at polling stations after incidents in previous Tower Hamlets council elections. Picture: James Perrin Security at polling stations after incidents in previous Tower Hamlets council elections. Picture: James Perrin

Police are keeping watch at polling stations in the Poplar and Limehouse constituency on December 12 and at neighbouring Bethnal Green and Bow constituency.

Town hall officials are also going through applications to go on the voters register to root out attempts to rig the polls, following council elections in 2010 and 2014 which were tainted by false registrations and even forgeries on postal ballot papers. This led to the 2014 election for mayor being overturned in the High Court.

Tower Hamlets' returning officer Will Tuckley is overseeing security in both constituencies.

"We are making sure everyone entitled has the chance to make their vote count," he said. "We urge those eligible to make sure they are registered before the deadline."

Election returning officer Will Tuckley... making sure "everyone entitled has the chance to make their vote count". Picture: Kois Miah Election returning officer Will Tuckley... making sure "everyone entitled has the chance to make their vote count". Picture: Kois Miah

The authority is appealing to register by the November 26 deadline to be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, in what is Britain's most crucial poll in a generation with Brexit in the balance.

The election follows last week's dissolution of Parliament and the delivery of the Election Writ to the town hall received by chief executive Mr Tuckley who is also acting returning officer.

The official Notice of Election was posted on Friday which sets the timetable for deadlines to register for voters, for parliamentary candidates separately and to apply for postal ballots.

Counting the votes and declaring winning candidates for both constituencies is being held at Custom House outside the borough, at the ExCel centre in the Royal Docks, for security. Previous council election counts held at the town hall or at the Troxy venue were marred by surging crowds trying to get in.

Keeping polling stations secure is a Met Police priority for the December 12 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah Keeping polling stations secure is a Met Police priority for the December 12 General Election. Picture: Kois Miah

The annual canvass of electors to keep the register up-to-date has been under way by the council with household enquiry forms posted to every property in the East End. It is a legal requirement to respond to the forms to make sure everyone at each household eligible to vote is on the updated register being published on December 1, just 11 days before the polls.

Voters needing extra help can contact the town hall's electoral services team on 020 7364 0872 or email vote@towerhamlets.gov.uk