Traffic ban for eight days in area of Bow to try out 'liveable streets' idea

PUBLISHED: 17:06 10 July 2019

Approaching Tredegar Road... only buses are being allowed through for eight days from Saturday. Picture: Google

Streets are being closed to traffic at the weekend in a neighbourhood in Bow as a trial to see how they can manage without cars and delivery vans.

Tredegar Road T-junction with Parnell Road where the Bow 'Liverble Streets' trial banning traffic begins at the weekend. Picture: GoogleTredegar Road T-junction with Parnell Road where the Bow 'Liverble Streets' trial banning traffic begins at the weekend. Picture: Google

The eight-day trial is operating in Coborn Road, Antill Road and Tredegar Road from Saturday until Sunday week, July 21.

Only buses will be allowed along the stretch of Tredegar Road that's being closed off between Fairfield Road and Parnell Road between 7am and 8pm each day. Traffic coming from the busy A12 Eastway-Blackwall Tunnel Approach at the Old Ford turn-off can only use Fairfield Road to get to Bow Road, rather than Tredegar Road.

The stretch of Coborn Road between Malmesbury Road and Tredegar Road is being closed 24 hours a day, but cyclists and pedestrians won't be affected.

The trial is part of Tower Hamlets Council's £3.3million 'Livable Streets' programme aimed at transforming neighbourhoods and public spaces.

"There are 17 areas identified for the programme," a town hall spokesman explained. "They have been chosen as they haven't had funding or improvements."

Drivers are being urged to stick to the main roads during the eight days, with advance warning signs set up around the perimeter.

Other areas to follow the Bow trial later this year include neighbourhoods in Bethnal Green and Wapping.

The 'Liveable Streets' programme is being tested over a four year period in Shadwell and Old Ford in January, then Mile End and Cubitt Town on the Isle of Dogs next June.

Other trials are being set up in October next year at Mile End and Limehouse, followed in 2021 by similar schemes in Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Poplar and back again in Mile End and Isle of Dogs.

