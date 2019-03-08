Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Traffic ban helps kids in Poplar back onto the streets to play after 60 years

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 April 2019

Last time children in Poplar played skipping games in the street was in the 1960s! Picture: LBTH

Last time children in Poplar played skipping games in the street was in the 1960s! Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Two roads were closed to traffic for three hours in Poplar so that children could play games, skip, cycle and watch street performances staged by their school.

Micah and his scooter pal Gabrielus enjoying the moment riding in the street when traffic is banned. Picture: LBTHMicah and his scooter pal Gabrielus enjoying the moment riding in the street when traffic is banned. Picture: LBTH

The East End’s first ‘Play Street’ for 60 years was set up around Bygrove Street and part of Ricardo Street by the Sustrans transport charity and Tower Hamlets Council.

Pupils at Lansbury Lawrence Primary got the benefit from Friday afternoon’s traffic ban.

“We want to create a more ‘liveable’ street environment around our schools,” Sustrans’ Alison Litherland explained. “It encourages reduced car use to make the area around the schools safer and cleaner and improve our quality of life.”

The three hour traffic ban is a return to the ‘play streets’ in former Metropolitan boroughs in east London in post war Britain, before they vanished in the 1960s.

Tower Hamlets went back to the idea for the first time in December when a permanent ‘school street’ was set up with bollards and tree planting at Salmon Road, a cul-de-sac outside the gates of Sir William Burrough School off Salmon Lane in Limehouse.

Tower Hamlets’ cabinet member Rachel Blake said: “Play Streets show the difference reducing traffic can make and help raise awareness about what we can do to reduce pollution.”

Salmon Road is the first of several permanent ‘school’ streets planned across the East End in the next four years, targeting parents themselves who drive their youngsters to school.

The council’s tougher traffic policy was introduced two years ago after research by Kings College London showing children from the most polluted areas like Poplar and Whitechapel having five to 10 per cent less lung capacity than youngsters in other parts of London.

Most Read

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Rogue landlord fined by Tower Hamlets Council as tougher regulations are extended to protect renters

Landlord registration scheme protecting tenants now covers all Tower Hamlets after town hall picket in 2015 which led to Renters' Charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Most Read

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Rogue landlord fined by Tower Hamlets Council as tougher regulations are extended to protect renters

Landlord registration scheme protecting tenants now covers all Tower Hamlets after town hall picket in 2015 which led to Renters' Charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Promotion vital for so many reasons after Orient reveal future academy plans

Former youth-team star Josh Koroma has made more than 100 appearances for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O’Connor).

Currie didn’t expect game with O’s to finish goalless

Barnet manager Darren Currie, who had a loan spell at Leyton Orient in 1995, at the Hive (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

London Lions extend lead at the top of the table

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal 3 Saffron Walden 4

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal United and Saffron Walden Town (pic Tim Edwards)

What a relief! It won’t cost a dime to ‘spend a penny’ at Liverpool Street station

Sign of the times... public loo now free at Liverpool St station. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists