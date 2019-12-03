College lecturers walk-out at New City's Poplar and Stepney campuses over pay

One of many pickets across London by lectureres and members of UCU union. Picture: Jane Atkins Jane Atkins

Staff have gone out on strike today at New City College campuses at Poplar and Stepney in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

Dispute over college pay falling behind inflation by 25pc over a decade. Picture: Jane Atkins Dispute over college pay falling behind inflation by 25pc over a decade. Picture: Jane Atkins

But the college denies the strike has disrupted lessons for its 2,000 further education students.

The 48-hour walkout by members of the University and College Union started at 8am with pickets outside the campus entrances in Poplar High Street and a mile away at Arbour Square, joining other pickets at colleges across London.

It follows the break-down in talks involving several London college groups over salaries which the union says haven't kept pace with inflation and have lost value by a quarter in the past decade.

"Strike action is never taken lightly," UCU regional official Caroline Lake said. "But staff are tired of hearing the same old excuses.

"The college cannot continue using government cuts as a reason to hold down pay when other institutions are finding ways to reward their staff fairly."

The union is urging the college to "follow the lead" of the Capital City College Group which recently agreed a 5pc pay deal for its 1,700 staff in London.

The pay gap between teachers in colleges and schools is currently £7,000, it points out, despite most heads of colleges in London claiming pay as "a major obstacle" in attracting staff.

Union members have already taken six days of strike action this year, with a three-day walkout in May followed by two days in June and another in September.

They were balloted for further strikes in September when nine out of 10 of those who voted backed more walkouts over rising workloads as well as movers to improve contracts and formal recognition for trade unions.

The college group itself has been battling with Whitehall for more resources. Its group principal Gerry McDonald led a mass lobby to Parliament with other London further education institutions four years ago to stop government budget cuts which it blamed for lack of funds to improve salaries.

But the union today rejects what it calls "an excuse" blaming education cuts when other college groups have found the money for a 5pc pay rise.

New City denies lessons were affected and says all students turned up while "only a handful" of tutors were on strike.

The college statement to the East London Advertiser said: "Students are attending college as usual, in line with their timetables. All classes are covered and scheduled exams are unaffected."

It has awarded a pay rise to staff both this year and in 2018, the college points out.