Search

Advanced search

How 15,000 Tower Hamlets schoolkids will be hit if under-18 free fares are scrapped on the buses

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 14 August 2020

Mayor Biggs... scrapping bus concessions for under-18s

Mayor Biggs... scrapping bus concessions for under-18s "will hurt the poorest and most vulnerable". Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Thousands of youngsters in the East End may soon be hit when free travel on public transport for under-18 is scrapped.

Mayor Biggs... fighting to stop free fares for 15,000 Tower Hamlets secondary pupils being scrapped. Picture: Mike BrookeMayor Biggs... fighting to stop free fares for 15,000 Tower Hamlets secondary pupils being scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Up to 15,000 Tower Hamlets secondary pupils may have to fork out whenever they go on a bus or train with government plans to end the public transport concessions, including 8,000 aged 11 to 15 and 6,800 who are 16 or 17.

An appeal is now being made to Downing Street to make a U-turn on withdrawing free fares after the pandemic emergency ends.

“The government should not be punishing youngsters,” Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs urged.

“It will hurt some of the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest, right at a time when finances are being stretched more than ever.”

People “did the right thing” and avoided public transport during the lockdown, which hit TfL’s finances hard, the mayor points out.

The government then imposed “what seems to be a politically-motivated bailout piling debt on TfL and scrapping free travel for under-18s”.

The government signalled last week that it would delay its proposed changes until after the October half-term.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in Aldgate visiting Sir John Cass Primary in 2012... now urging government not to scrap concession fares for under-18s. Picture: City HallMayor of London Sadiq Khan in Aldgate visiting Sir John Cass Primary in 2012... now urging government not to scrap concession fares for under-18s. Picture: City Hall

But City Hall fears the impact would be the same whenever the cuts come — hitting the poorest families hardest.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is now urging ministers also to “do the right thing” and drop their demand to suspend free travel.

He said: “It isn’t right that poorer children are expected to face extra barriers for returning to education, or having their choices made on whether they can afford to get on a bus.”

The move is seen at City Hall as placing admin and financial burdens on already-stretched schools and local authorities.

There are 8,000,000 journeys by under-18s made all over London in any school week. Social distancing means many journeys may have to be walking or cycling.

But some may still need to be on buses or trains. City Hall says it doesn’t want the burden of paying for these journeys shifted onto parents during hardships which have been added to by the pandemic crisis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

A-Levels: Even ‘troubled’ pupils from Bow School make it to top universities

Ashraf Ali (left) and Omar Alam... both heading for Queen Mary University at Mile End. Picture: Bow School

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

A-Levels: Even ‘troubled’ pupils from Bow School make it to top universities

Ashraf Ali (left) and Omar Alam... both heading for Queen Mary University at Mile End. Picture: Bow School

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham United announce Scotland pre-season training camp

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Essex keeper Wheater enjoying close-up view of spin king Harmer

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How 15,000 Tower Hamlets schoolkids will be hit if under-18 free fares are scrapped on the buses

Mayor Biggs... scrapping bus concessions for under-18s

‘Kidnap’ police in public appeal to trace Abdur Rahat from Bethnal Green

Abdur Rahat from Bethnal Green... detectives want to trace him following an alleged kidnap on February 28, 2020. Picture: Met Police

Distraction burglars pretending to be police officers to get into victim’s homes, east London detectives warn

Detectives are urging people to be vigilant about who they let into their homes after reports of distraction burglars posing as police officers to gain access. Picture: Met Police