Unions hold May Day ‘virtual rally’ over Tower Hamlets jobs threat when Covid-19 crisis ends

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 April 2020

Pickets outside Tower Hamlets town hall last summer when the dispute over new working contracts began. Picture: Mike Brooke

Pickets outside Tower Hamlets town hall last summer when the dispute over new working contracts began. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Teachers join council workers for a public May Day “virtual rally” on Friday demanding a better deal for Tower Hamlets frontline staff after the pandemic crisis is over.

Unison secretary John MCLoghlin... Unison secretary John MCLoghlin... "It can’t be right for essential front-line workers to pay the price later with worse employment conditions." Picture: Mike Brooke

Members of East London NEU teachers union join the May 1 on-line rally organised by Tower Hamlets Unison council staff union to stop new working contracts they say cuts benefits with reduced employment rights.

The rally calls on the mayor to drop his controversial plan to “sack 4,000 council staff” and switch them to the contracts on July 6.

Staff agreed to postpone strike action on Easter Monday because of the pandemic crisis, the day the new contracts were originally supposed to begin.

They have instead been running essential services in the deprived East End — but having to operate without enough protective equipment.

Frontline workers picketting Tower Hamlets Council in 2019 when the dispute started... now facing what they say are worse employment conditions after the pandemic. Picture: Mike BrookeFrontline workers picketting Tower Hamlets Council in 2019 when the dispute started... now facing what they say are worse employment conditions after the pandemic. Picture: Mike Brooke

“The pandemic has thrown a light on inequalities,” Unison’s Tower Hamlets secretary John McLoughlin told the East London Advertiser.

“The poor are living in a dense, crowded population where the virus spreads quicker, a disproportionate impact where mortality is high.

“This highlights need for adequate protective equipment, for proper access to Covid-19 testing and for no rush to return to work until it’s safe.”

Staff had already been issued with 12 weeks’ “notice of dismissal” which was due to run out on April 13, when the pandemic crisis struck. The authority was forced to postpone the move in the face of a walk-out at the height of the emergency.

But the council still intends to bring in the new contracts on July 6, when staff refusing to sign could find themselves out of a job, the unions fear.

“This points to a need for ‘social reckoning’ when the crisis is over,” the Tower Hamlets union boss insists. “It can’t be right for those deemed to be ‘essential front-line workers’ to be told to pay the price later with worse employment conditions being imposed on them.”

The suspended strike ballot is still ‘live’, the unions warn. So they could return to industrial action after the coronavirus emergency is over.

The dispute involves the whole 4,000 workforce including social workers, children’s centres, transport and parking departments, staff working in benefits, council tax, career services — and ironically in environmental health.

The Advertiser has asked Tower Hamlets Council for a response to the unions’ claims.

Speakers lined-up so far for Friday’s May Day “virtual rally” include Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, Unison’s assistant general secretary Roger McKenzie and Fire Brigades Union chief Matt Wrack.

The public can join Unison’s May Day rally at 5.15pm on Zoom: 921-0772-3224.

