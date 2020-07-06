Search

Victoria Park play areas may not open before August

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2020

Tower Hamlets says it will open playgrounds once risk assessments and annual safety inspections are complete. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets says it will open playgrounds once risk assessments and annual safety inspections are complete. Picture: LBTH

Playgrounds in Victoria Park could stay shut until August, Tower Hamlets Council has said.

Victoria Park.Victoria Park.

A council spokesman said: “We will open our playgrounds once our risk assessments and annual safety inspections are complete – delayed due to Covid-19. Do not enter playgrounds or use the equipment as they may not be safe.”

Father-of-three Sam Williams, who lives near Victoria Park, said: “It’s deeply frustrating and concerning that playgrounds and schools remain closed. Our local councils appear to care more about short term economic growth through opening pubs, restaurants and hairdressers than the future health and wellbeing of our young people.”

Royal Parks, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and City of London Corporation, who operate the largest open spaces in London, also kept playgrounds and outdoor gyms shut over the weekend.

A Royal Parks spokesman said closures “will be reviewed over the coming days but when they do re-open, we will ensure there is clear and appropriate signage telling users to take precautions.”

Public playgrounds were ordered to close more than three months ago to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Revellers were able to drinks in a pub for the first time since March on Saturday, many parents were frustrated to find public playgrounds still under lock and key.

But some, such as Croydon and Westminster, did open children’s facilities.

