Vince Cable in Bethnal Green to launch Lib Dem EU election manifesto
PUBLISHED: 18:45 09 May 2019
Mike Brooke
The Lib Dem's national party leader Sir Vince Cable arrives in Bethnal Green this-evening to launch the party's manifesto for the EU elections on May 23.
He meets candidates on the party's London List and other candidates at the launch being held at the Rich Mix arts centre at 7.30pm.
Among the eight on the party's London List is Tower Hamlets' lone Lib Dem councillor Rabina Khan, former independent candidate for mayor in 2015 and 2018 before she joined the party to fight Brexit.
"The local election results across the country last week was a growing backlash against Brexit," she told the East London Advertiser.
"We have been consistent since the 2016 referendum in fighting to remain in the EU and to have a second People's Referendum.
"East London's economy is being badly hit by Brexit, with EU agencies and some of the banks quitting Canary Wharf for the Continent.
"It's also hit many small companies and the Brick Lane curry trade."
"Vince Cable holding the national manifesto launch in Bethnal Green steps up the our campaign in east London for the UK to remain in the world's biggest trading block which has given Europe peace and prosperity for 70 years."
The party has also invited former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, an MEP and leader of the EU's Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, to London to help the Remain campaign, it has been revealed tonight.
He meets EU candidates at Camden tomorrow on the second day of the party's manifesto roll-out for the May 23 polls.