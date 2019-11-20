Search

Proposed pedestrian scheme for Wapping isn't the end of the road for the cobbled streets

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 20 November 2019

Pocket park and wide pavement proposed in Wapping Lane. Computer image: LBTH

Pocket park and wide pavement proposed in Wapping Lane. Computer image: LBTH

LBTH

A scheme to ban or reduce traffic around primary schools in Wapping has been revealed as part of a programme to pedestrianise parts of Wapping.

Garnet Street which doesn't have much through traffic... but Tower Hamlets Council wants to reduce vehicles even more. Picture: GoogleGarnet Street which doesn't have much through traffic... but Tower Hamlets Council wants to reduce vehicles even more. Picture: Google

St Peter's London Docks Primary would have wider pavements at the entrance, while a pedestrian area is planned for Hermitage Primary by closing off Lilley Close at the corner of Hellings Street.

But it's not the end of the road for the cobblestones that make the streets of Wapping unique, Tower Hamlets Council promises.

"We want to retain the cobbled character and open up spaces for people," divisional director Dan Jones assured. "These proposals provide public spaces for people."

Area on the Thames waterfront from St Katharine Docks to Shadwell Basin where pedestrian schemes are suggested for Wapping. Picture: GoogleArea on the Thames waterfront from St Katharine Docks to Shadwell Basin where pedestrian schemes are suggested for Wapping. Picture: Google

A new "pocket park" is proposed in Wapping Lane, a pedestrian crossing at Wapping station and in Glamis Road, opening up access to the canal path from Redmead Lane, better lighting near Wapping Woods and making Pennington Street one-way from Virginia Street to Artichoke Hill.

Public consultations opened this week run until December 16, followed by "drop in" sessions on December 3 at the Step by Step nursery in Chandler Street 5pm to 7pm, and Saturday morning 10am-12noon on December 7 at St Peter's London Docks school in Garnet Street.

Most Read

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Guilty: Whitechapel man who murdered fiancee after she threatened to leave him

Roderick Deakin-White has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Man in critical condition after suffering head injury in Whitechapel

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious in Nelson Street. Picture: Google Maps

