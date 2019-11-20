Proposed pedestrian scheme for Wapping isn't the end of the road for the cobbled streets
PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 20 November 2019
LBTH
A scheme to ban or reduce traffic around primary schools in Wapping has been revealed as part of a programme to pedestrianise parts of Wapping.
St Peter's London Docks Primary would have wider pavements at the entrance, while a pedestrian area is planned for Hermitage Primary by closing off Lilley Close at the corner of Hellings Street.
But it's not the end of the road for the cobblestones that make the streets of Wapping unique, Tower Hamlets Council promises.
"We want to retain the cobbled character and open up spaces for people," divisional director Dan Jones assured. "These proposals provide public spaces for people."
A new "pocket park" is proposed in Wapping Lane, a pedestrian crossing at Wapping station and in Glamis Road, opening up access to the canal path from Redmead Lane, better lighting near Wapping Woods and making Pennington Street one-way from Virginia Street to Artichoke Hill.
Public consultations opened this week run until December 16, followed by "drop in" sessions on December 3 at the Step by Step nursery in Chandler Street 5pm to 7pm, and Saturday morning 10am-12noon on December 7 at St Peter's London Docks school in Garnet Street.