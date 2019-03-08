'Bus gate' ban to bar through traffic brings chaos to Wapping on Day 1

The only indication that there's a bus gate ahead... on the side of the road.

The first day of the controversial 'bus gate' restrictions stopping through traffic using Wapping has caused chaos and confusion.

Dawn traffic build-up along Wapping High Street on Day 1 of the bus gate.

Furious residents including those who initially backed the scheme are protesting that they are not being except from the ban which effectively cuts off the two halves of Wapping.

Even taxis and delivery vans calling at addresses are barred from going through the 'gateway' in Wapping High Street during the prescribed hours.

Drivers who miss the sign at the side of the road get caught on camera that dishes out £130 automatic fines in the post.

But they will only get warning notices from Tower Hamlets Council for the first fortnight before the fines kicks in.

Approaching the spot in Wapping High Street just east of the Town of Ramsgate pub where drivers come across the 'invisible' bus gate.

Tower Hamlets opposition councillor Andre Wood arrived at 8am yesterday to see the chaos unfold.

"There is no clear mark on the road showing where the bus gate is," he told the East London Advertiser.

"There's nothing obvious, so people still drive through. There is no barrier. The bus gate is invisible, but there is a camera on a pole that snaps number plates."

The council didn't even contacted the taxi trade to warn cabbies, he discovered. It was the cab trade that contacted town hall last month.

The camera on a pole ready to snap number plates to dish out £130 automatic fines.

"A majority of residents like the bus gate idea," Cllr Wood adds. "But not if it prevents them driving though their own neighbourhood. East and west Wapping are now cut off from one another, so car-owners are having to drive up to The Highway which is always congested, adding to the pollution."

Cllr Wood received complaints from many residents about the restriction.

One tweeted: "There remains the inexcusable blanket ban on residents' vehicles. We don't drive for the sheer fun of it, but because we have no choice. The council might like to listen to our views for a change."

Another, Chris, tweeted: "I walked passed the bus gate at 9am and saw a procession of two vans, two taxis and three cars go straight through, clearly oblivious to the ban, all within a 30 seconds.

Even the council's own bin lorries are barred!

"The queue to get into The Highway from Vaughan Way was just as bad as usual. Better signs are needed if the intention is to reduce congestion and pollution—as opposed to generating revenue."

Drivers heading west towards Tower Bridge and the City were being advised by residents that the 'gate' was operating, so they had to try and make a U-turn in the narrow, cobbled street where there is nowhere to turn round.

The Love Wapping website reported: "Inadequate warning signs are partially responsible, as well as the simple fact that there is no 'bus gate' as such.

"If drivers can't see anything that looks like a 'bus gate', then they won't realise there is one."

On the side of the road... the only indication that there's a bus gate ahead.

There is also no signs on The Highway warning drivers turning into Wapping.

The bus gate between Sampson Street and Knighton Street operates weekdays as early as 5.30am for five hours till 10.30am and again at 4-7pm with no exemptions other than buses and cycles. Taxis and motorbikes which normally use London bus lanes are prohibited. Even the council's own refuse collection contractors like Veola are banned.