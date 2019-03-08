Search

Watney market traders go online with Tower Hamlets Council training

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 August 2019

Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman (2nd from left) and the Watney Market traders who've beein training to go online. Picture: LBTH

Stallholders and shopkeepers in Watney Market are now putting their traditional sales technique online to attract more customers.

They have been taking part in an online marketing training programme run by Tower Hamlets Council, which brought 16 market traders together to learn how to reach new customers and stand out from the crowd.

"The rise of online shopping has made it more difficult for the markets that have traditionally been at the heart of the East End," council cabinet member Motin Uz-Zaman said.

"So it's important that traders and small businesses in the markets take advantage of social media and other marketing techniques with training they need to get started."

The Social Streets team has run 40 hours of one-to-one training, creating 24 social media accounts including a new Instagram account for Watney Market which has attracted almost 100 followers.

The Watney Market traders brings the total of East End businesses trained by the council to 200.

