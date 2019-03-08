Search

Battle to improve your healthy life expectancy starts at the Whitechapel Idea Store

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 August 2019

Mayor John Biggs opens Tower Hamlets wellbeing hub at Whitechapel. Picture: Kois Miah

Mayor John Biggs opens Tower Hamlets wellbeing hub at Whitechapel. Picture: Kois Miah

Kois Miah

A new service to help create a healthier life for people and pull them out of the doldrums is being set up at Tower Hamlets Ideas Stores.

Official statistics show the East End's population has among the lowest healthy life expectancy in the country.

So the council wants people to manage their own health as a priority and has launched a "wellbeing hub" at the Whitechapel Idea Store.

Others are to follow at Watney Market, Poplar and Canary Wharf Ideas stores.

"This will make sure people get the service or programmes that are right for them," Mayor John Biggs said. "We already have resources to help improve people's wellbeing."

Each centre is to have a health zone or hub which will guide members of the public to the right help, the most appropriate service that might be best for their individual needs.

Each zone has a "navigator" who has local knowledge and online resources to connect people to services or community projects.

