'Westferry scheme ignoring skyscraper limits spells end of Isle of Dogs community' planning inspector is told

What Mace developers want to replace Millwall's Westferry printworks. Picture: Mace Mace Developers

Building new skyscrapers that ignore the "step down" rule of gradually decreasing height coming away from Canary Wharf could spell the end of the Isle of Dogs as a community.

Model of the Westferry towers right on the quayside waterfront of Millwall Docks. Picture: Mike Brooke Model of the Westferry towers right on the quayside waterfront of Millwall Docks. Picture: Mike Brooke

That's the stark warning a government-appointed planning inspector has been told at a special public hearing into the proposed 15-acre development of Millwall's former Westferry printworks held yesterday, Tuesday, August 20.

The "step down" principal enshrined in Tower Hamlets planning convention limits tower heights as developers creep south from Canada Square down to the tip of the Isle of Dogs facing Royal Greenwich.

Mace Developments wants to double the size of the scheme from its original 700 homes up to 30 storeys — passed in 2016 by Boris Johnson in his last week as London Mayor — to 1,500 homes with one tower soaring up 46 floors.

The company is appealing to the Secretary of State against Tower Hamlets Council's rejection of the proposal. The appeal will last two weeks hearing evidence for and against.

Tory Cllr Andrew Wood and Labour Cllr Mufeedah Bustin plough through boxes of planning documents at the town hall's Westferry scheme public hearing. Picture: Mike Brooke Tory Cllr Andrew Wood and Labour Cllr Mufeedah Bustin plough through boxes of planning documents at the town hall's Westferry scheme public hearing. Picture: Mike Brooke

Last night's special session for the people and for local councillors was unanimously against the scale of the development which they fear would encourage skyscrapers right down to the waterfront facing Greenwich, as well as overwhelming public transport and mains gas and water supplies.

"The model shows the Isle of Dogs being turned into the Manhatten of London," Cllr Andrew Wood told the hearing. "You have to follow the step down rule of tower heights as you move away from Canada Square, a principal dating back 20 years."

Cllr Wood, who represents Canary Wharf at the town hall, later told the East London Advertiser: "The future is at stake if the island becomes a Manhatten. It's game over if we lose the step down principal which would send a signal to other developers to build up to whatever height they want.

"The only control is that we're under the flight path to London City Airport, the one good thing that restricts height, although it seems you can still go quite high."

Model shows how Westferry towers would overshadow surrounding streets. Picture: Mike Brooke Model shows how Westferry towers would overshadow surrounding streets. Picture: Mike Brooke

Ruth Bravery, who runs a charity for east London's destitute, presented a dossier of photographs showing the impact of skyscrapers crammed cheek-by-jowl into her neighbourhood that cast shadow all day across streets like Westferry Road where she lives.

She explained: "The step down principal avoids a cliff edge when you get to the perimeter and dropping down at the waterfront like a stone.

"The area is tightly restricted by the Thames and the Millwall Docks forming natural barriers.

"The council unfortunately hasn't been savvy to realise that what they've approved in the past is one block after another, right next to each other, so we end up with this big mass where you just can't see the sky on some street corners.

Millwall's 15-acre Westferry printworks site on Isle of Dogs waterfront now proposed to double in size, Picture: Mace Developers Millwall's 15-acre Westferry printworks site on Isle of Dogs waterfront now proposed to double in size, Picture: Mace Developers

"I don't think this is how we want to build London for people to live in."

But the council has actually drawn the line on the scale of the Westferry scheme and twice rejected it.

This has led to Mace Developments' planning appeal to the Secretary of State who appointed independent inspector David Prentis.

The mayor has called for a "need to be sensitive" after decades of Isle of Dogs population growth which is set to rise by 40,000 more in the next 10 years, adding fears that mains gas and water, drainage and public transport won't cope.