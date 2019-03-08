Objectors bid to stop Westferry printworks scheme at today's public hearing

Millwall's 16-acre Westferry printworks site on Isle of Dogs waterfront now proposed to double in size, Picture: Mace Developers Mace Developers

Campaigners fighting a skyscraper development on the Isle of Dogs earmarked to be more than double the size first agreed by the Mayor of London are objecting at a special planning inspector's hearing tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hustings at Millwall during May 2018 local elections with candidates all protesting over size of Westferry printworks scheme being doubled. Picture: Mike Brooke Hustings at Millwall during May 2018 local elections with candidates all protesting over size of Westferry printworks scheme being doubled. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mace Developments won approval from former mayor Boris Johnson in 2016 for Millwall's controversial 15-acre Westferry printworks site for 700 homes and a 30-storey tower, after the scheme was originally thrown out by Tower Hamlets Council.

But the printworks scheme was then resubmitted last year after City Hall upped its London Plan for 66,000 new homes a year across London to meet housing market demands.

It was boosted to 1,500 homes with six tower blocks, one now 46 storeys, first revealed by the East London Advertiser in April 2018.

Huge piles of demolition dust left exposed for weeks at Westferry printworks site in 2018 before being covered over. Picrture: Mike Brooke Huge piles of demolition dust left exposed for weeks at Westferry printworks site in 2018 before being covered over. Picrture: Mike Brooke

This led to protests by families on Millwall's Barkantine estate who were hit by clouds of dust last summer when the old buildings were being bulldozed, fearing they were in for seven years of pollution and noise.

One family hit by dust was the Coopers in Starboard Way, off Tiller Road. Five-year-old Freddy Cooper had croup seven times since demolition work began, according to his mum, and had to use a respiratory inhaler to get through the day after being diagnosed by Barkantine GP practice.

Objectors including councillors are set to address tonight's hearing at 6.30pm at Tower Hamlets town hall after the inspector agreed to a request for a special evening session.

Little Freddy Cooper on Millwall's Barkantine estate who suffered breathing problems from dust in 2018. Picrture: Mike Brooke Little Freddy Cooper on Millwall's Barkantine estate who suffered breathing problems from dust in 2018. Picrture: Mike Brooke

Mace Developments had asked the planning inspector to decide the application, with the Secretary of State calling in the expanded proposals.

The printworks scheme provides "minimal public benefit", say protesters, because of its height, density, impact on wildlife in the former Millwall Docks and pressure on public transport, water and gas mains.

The population on the Isle of Dogs is set to rise by another 40,000 in the next 10 years, adding fears that gas, water, drainage and public transport won't cope.

What Mace developers want to replace Millwall's Westferry printworks. Picture: Mace What Mace developers want to replace Millwall's Westferry printworks. Picture: Mace

Site owner Richard Desmond's Northern & Shell media conglomerate had the green light for the initial scheme, which campaigners claimed was "rushed through" in Boris Johnson's last week as London mayor.

Plans include a secondary school for 1,200 pupils, community and health centres, two parks and a dockside promenade with restaurants, bars and shops.

East London Advertiser linked stories from 2018:

More dust clouds fear as building restarts at Westferry

Families in dust up over Westferry printworks pollution

Developers want to double housing at Westferry

Thames Water warns 'sewers won't cope'