Winter ‘pop in and check’ appeal by Tower Hamlets Council to make sure your neighbour is okay

Flu jabs available free for those over 65 and others who are vulnerable in winter. Picture: PA stockshot PA stockshot

A public appeal has been made to “pop in and check” on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to make sure they’re coping during the cold winter months and encourage them to get their flu jabs.

Mayor John Biggs... "It's important that we look out for vulnerable people this winter after such a difficult year." Picture: Mike Brooke Mayor John Biggs... "It's important that we look out for vulnerable people this winter after such a difficult year." Picture: Mike Brooke

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has increased isolation in the East End with the virus circulating, the town hall is warning.

Services are being provided by Tower Hamlets Council to keep those at risk safe—but it may need kindly neighbours to keep an eye out for them.

People over 65, women who are pregnant or anyone with long-term health condition are eligible for free flu jabs. They can speak to their GP or pharmacist or book a flu vaccine online.

“It’s important that we look out for our most vulnerable residents after such a difficult Covid year,” mayor John Biggs said.

Arthritis is anorther seasonal ailment to watch out for this winter. Picture: PA stockshot Arthritis is anorther seasonal ailment to watch out for this winter. Picture: PA stockshot

“We are working with organisations and volunteers who have mobilised in response to Covid-19.”

Many pensioners feel arthritis when the temperature drops, making the Christmas agony.

Changes in the weather can cause expansion and contraction of tendons, muscles, bones and scar tissues. Hot and cold therapy is one of the most effective forms of joint pain relief.

Winter can also trigger asthma symptoms from Christmas trees that can harbour mould when brought inside where the heat can cause spores to multiply. This increases the risk of asthma. Even artificial trees can gather mould and dust whilst in storage.

Health services advise staying active and suggest wrapping up warm and getting outdoors, going for walks, cycling or jogging. Even just moving for 20 minutes a day can make a difference to overall mental and physical wellbeing, they point out. Hot meals and drinks through the day and plenty of fruit and vegetables are recommended, while also stocking up on basic canned food and medicines for coughs and colds.

Details of how to get help are on the Tower Hamlets council website. The town hall is also asking neighbours to call its adult social care team on 020-7364 5005 or online if they’re worried that vulnerable people may not be coping during the cold weather.