Woman from east London arrested on suspicion of terrorism activity

PUBLISHED: 20:00 31 July 2019

28-year-old woman from east London arrested by Anti-Terrorist Command. Picture: Met Police

28-year-old woman from east London arrested by Anti-Terrorist Command. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A woman from east London was arrested by detectives today on suspicion preparing acts of terrorism related to activity in Syria.

The 28-year-old was taken to a south London police station where she was in held custody under the 2006 Terrorism Act, Scotland Yard confirmed.

She was later given police bail to return next month.

Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command who arrested her in south London later carried out a search at an east London address.

