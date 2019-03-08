Young mayor tells older mayor of Tower Hamlets his vision for East End's youth

Tower Hamlets 'Young Mayor' Jammi Barry and his deputies about to address council's cabinet. Picture: LBTH LBTH

The newly-elected young mayor of Tower Hamlets and his team carried out their first public appointment with a 'take over' at Mayor John Biggs' cabinet meeting.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jammi Barry brought in his teenage deputies to the town hall to address the cabinet and lay out their vision for their term of office representing the East End's youth.

"My vision is simple," 16-year-old Jaami said. "I've always had a passion for helping people and aim to work to make Tower Hamlets a safer place."

Jaami won his election in March on the promise of making a difference in mental health. Around seven-out-of-10 young people experiencing a mental problem haven't had appropriate 'interventions' at an early enough age, he points out.

Mayor Biggs said afterwards: "It was inspiring to hear the passion of Jammi and his deputies which will ensure that the council hears the voice of younger people."

Jammi serves for two years as the voice of his generation, representing them locally and nationally, getting involved in the Youth Council—but above all steering strategic decisions that affect young people in the East End.