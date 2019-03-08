Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Young mayor tells older mayor of Tower Hamlets his vision for East End's youth

PUBLISHED: 15:10 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 01 July 2019

Tower Hamlets 'Young Mayor' Jammi Barry and his deputies about to address council's cabinet. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets 'Young Mayor' Jammi Barry and his deputies about to address council's cabinet. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

The newly-elected young mayor of Tower Hamlets and his team carried out their first public appointment with a 'take over' at Mayor John Biggs' cabinet meeting.

Jammi Barry brought in his teenage deputies to the town hall to address the cabinet and lay out their vision for their term of office representing the East End's youth.

"My vision is simple," 16-year-old Jaami said. "I've always had a passion for helping people and aim to work to make Tower Hamlets a safer place."

Jaami won his election in March on the promise of making a difference in mental health. Around seven-out-of-10 young people experiencing a mental problem haven't had appropriate 'interventions' at an early enough age, he points out.

Mayor Biggs said afterwards: "It was inspiring to hear the passion of Jammi and his deputies which will ensure that the council hears the voice of younger people."

Jammi serves for two years as the voice of his generation, representing them locally and nationally, getting involved in the Youth Council—but above all steering strategic decisions that affect young people in the East End.

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man assaulted after challenging sexual harassment on Overground train

Police would like to speak to these men. Picture: BTP

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s reveal New Balance kit for 2019/20 campaign

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright (left), captain Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Joe Widdowson in the club's away kit supplied by New Balance (pic: Leyton Orient FC).

Orient secure services of forward from Shrewsbury

Lee Angol in FA Cup action for Peterborough United (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Young mayor tells older mayor of Tower Hamlets his vision for East End’s youth

Tower Hamlets 'Young Mayor' Jammi Barry and his deputies about to address council's cabinet. Picture: LBTH

Pedestrian hit by car in Mile End Road

A pedestrian was hit by a car on the Mile End Road this afternoon closing a stretch between Globe Road and Burdett Road. Picture: GOOGLE

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

Sweeping clean in the national 'Housing Heroes' awards... apprentice caretaker Amber Crook, one of Tower Hamlets Homes' newest staff members working at Bethnal Green. Picture: Luksana Choudhury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists