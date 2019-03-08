Search

Never mind what’s doing at Westminster, 11,000 schoolkids elect their ‘Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets’

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2019

Young Mayor Jaami Barry...

Young Mayor Jaami Barry... "I'll do my best to make sure young people's views are part of future council services." Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A new ‘Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets’ has been elected by 11,000 teenagers and pre-teens the East End to influence council decision makers.

Jaami Barry topped the poll with 2,761 votes, beating 11 rivals to the post following elections in 21 schools with voters aged 11 to 17.

He serves for two years after his inauguration at the town hall by the council’s chief executive Will Tuckley who also acted as official returning officer for the voting.

“I’ll do my best to make sure young people’s views are part of future council services,” Jaami said. “It’s an honour to be elected in the borough where I grew up.”

The idea of a ‘young mayor’ is to give a taste today of real politics to tomorrow’s leaders.

Five other runner-up candidates were elected to sit on the young mayor’s cabinet to carry out the work on the youth council so the town hall takes their views into account on social and economic growth, environment, health and communications issues.

The young mayor represents young people locally and nationally on the youth council, organising projects and helping to steer decisions that affect the East End’s younger generation.

