'A' Team youths take their message about 'terrorism' and 'online grooming' to the Edinburgh Fringe

Rehersing for Edinburgh Fringe... members of Tower Hamlets 'A' Team' arts group. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Teenagers from the East End are performing at next month's Edinburgh Fringe festival to challenge 'misconceptions' about their generation.

Members of Tower Hamlets Council's youth arts are performing Nemesis 2—the Game Changer that looks behind the headlines at issues such as terrorism, online grooming, marginalisation and religious extremism.

It was devised by youngsters aged 12 to 19 on the youth arts programme, using rap and spoken word, dance, drama and technology to engage the festival's international audience.

The 10-strong 'A' Team Arts group, which is based at the Brady Arts Centre in Whitechapel, plans to link up with three Scottish youth theatre groups to share ideas.

"This youth project has inspired many young people through the years," Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said. "It demonstrates the creativity of the young minds involved in their productions."

The production being staged from August 3 to 8 in Edinburgh at the largest arts festival in the world is part of celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of 'A' Team Arts. Members return to east London for art activities and performances on housing estates for the rest of the summer.