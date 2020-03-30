Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

An appeal has been launched after a teenaged boy was stabbed inside a bakery.

Do you know this man? If so, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: MPS Do you know this man? If so, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: MPS

The 16 year old boy was slashed in the arm with a Stanley knife after being approached by a man in the bakery in Market Square, Poplar, on January 25.

When officers arrived they found the youngster with an elbow injury which needed hospital treatment after they were called at 3pm.

The police are appealing for help identifying the man, who ran off after the attack.

Det Cons Luke Martinez, the investigating officer, said: “This was a shocking attack in the middle of the day in a busy area.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information of his whereabouts.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4594/25Jan or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org