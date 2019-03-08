Search

Fashion Week in Poplar aimed at getting rag trade back to east London

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 August 2019

Poplar Fashion Week's screen printing workshop held at the Spotlight centre. Picture: Poplar Harca

Poplar Fashion Week's screen printing workshop held at the Spotlight centre. Picture: Poplar Harca

Harca

A project to create a garment-making centre to bring fashion back to its East End roots opened with Poplar Fashion Week attracting designers from all over London.

Aberfeldy Knitters Club held at Tommy Flowers community pub. Picture: Poplar HarcaAberfeldy Knitters Club held at Tommy Flowers community pub. Picture: Poplar Harca

Workshops and discussions were held for the launch of Poplar Works, which opens in November with low-cost workspace to help small business in the rag trade.

The project is a joint venture by Poplar Harca housing organisation with the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London and The Trampery workshop space provider.

"Fashion Week had a great buzz," Harca's Danny Tompkins said. "People were excited about Poplar Works opening in November."

Events included creative direction at the Teviot centre, radical embroidery and a panel cutting masterclass at Poplar Union, body casting at the Linc centre, sustainability panel discussion at the Chrisp Street Exchange, digital embroidery at Bow Sewing centre, screen-printing at Spotlight and Aberfeldy knitters at Tommy Flowers community pub.

Jewellery 'Upcycling' session at the Bow Brew caf�. Picture: Poplar HarcaJewellery 'Upcycling' session at the Bow Brew caf�. Picture: Poplar Harca

A jewellery "upcycling" workshop was held for making bags and necklaces from scrap fabrics that would have ended up in landfill sites.

