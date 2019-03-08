Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died.

Detectives investigating the murder of a man stabbed to death in Poplar on Saturday have arrested two people.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have seen two men running from Alton Street, one towards the DLR Langdon Park station and the other in the opposite direction towards Giraud Street.

They also believe passers-by could have caught the attack in Alton Street on their mobile phones which could hold vital evidence.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw two men fleeing the scene," Det Chief Insp Simon Stancombe said.

"We have made two arrests this weekend, but I'm convinced people witnessed the incident or the immediate aftermath and may have filmed it on their phones.

"I urge those people to come forward and speak to us or provide their footage."

Police arrested a 33-year-old man in Victoria shortly before midnight on Saturday, then a 28-year-old man last night at 5.30pm in Croydon.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody in east London police stations.

Police were called by an ambulance crew at 1.40pm on Saturday to the stabbing in Alton Street where a man aged 30 died in the street an hour later—despite efforts by paramedics to save him. A crime scene was set up in the street and the man's family were being informed.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is being urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD4256/15JUN, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.