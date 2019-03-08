Teenage cyclist left with 'life-changing' injuries after hit and run in Poplar

A 17-year old cyclist was left fighting for his life following a hit and run in Poplar.

Police found the boy at the junction of Poplar High Street and Bazely Street at 6.59pm on Monday, September 9 after he was hit by a car.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The cyclist was taken to hospital, initially in a critical condition. He injuries have now been assessed as life-changing."

His family has been informed.

Efforts to trace the driver of the car involved in the crash continue after he fled the scene. The police have not made any arrests though enquiries continue.

Footage shared online appears to show a group of people trying to free the victim.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD6546/09Sep.

To report information without giving your name call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.