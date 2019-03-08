Search

Cyclist, 17, 'deliberately targeted' in Poplar hit and run

PUBLISHED: 12:59 10 September 2019

A 17-year old boy was left with 'life-changing' injuries after a hit and run at the junction of Bazely Street and Poplar High Street on Monday, September 9. Picture: Google

Archant

Detectives believe a boy left fighting for his life in a hit and run was deliberately targeted.

Officers were called to the junction of Poplar High Street and Bazely Street in Poplar at 6.59pm on Monday, September 9, following reports of a collision.

Det Sgt Lauren Brady said: "This is being treated as a grievous bodily harm with intent investigation.

"We believe the victim was deliberately targeted and was dragged a significant distance underneath the vehicle."

Officers and paramedics attending the scene found a maroon Ford Focus and the 17-year old.

A Met spokeswoman said: "The victim was rushed to hospital, initially in a critical condition. He injuries have now been assessed as life-changing."

The driver of the car involved in the collision fled the scene and efforts to trace them are continuing.

No arrests have been made.

Det Sgt Brady said: "I know there were a number of witnesses and anyone who hasn't contacted police, or people with any dash-cam footage, are asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6546/09Sep.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

