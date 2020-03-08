Deputy mayor opens Poplar Works fashion hub

Businessman, Rahemur Rahman, Justine Simons and Bethany Williams, winner of the Queen Elizabeth II award for her ethical approach to fashion. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

A fashion business hub has been officially opened by the deputy mayor of London.

Justine Simons, London deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, officially opens Poplar Works. Picture: Rehan Jamil Justine Simons, London deputy mayor for culture and the creative industries, officially opens Poplar Works. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Justine Simons OBE met creative types during the opening of Poplar Works in Abbott Road on Thursday, February 27.

Ms Simons said: "London is overﬂowing with talent and imagination, but our creative workforce is under threat because of the shortage of affordable studios, rising rents and the insecurity of short-term leases.

"These new studios will allow artists to put down roots in the heart of the growing fashion district in east London."

Poplar Works is a £6million transformation of 100 disused garages into 45 low-cost workshops, a café, events space and manufacturing facilities designed by architects Adams & Sutherland.

It was set up by housing association Poplar HARCA with London College of Fashion, UAL and social enterprise The Trampery with funding from the Mayor of London.

Mohammad Muhith, of Essential Range based at Poplar Works, said: "I'm excited to see opportunities in fashion coming back to east London."