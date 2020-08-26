Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Tower Hamlets’ classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-toppers Oliver and Olivia are nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

The most popular name for boys in Tower Hamlets was Mohammed, which was given to 94 youngsters born last year - with spelling variations Muhammad and Mohammad also making the top 10.

Other popular names include Noah, Ibrahim and Adam.

For girls, Maryam came out top, being given to 32 little ones.

Other names in the top 10 include Amelia, Maya and Isabella.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.