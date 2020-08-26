Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2020

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

What are the names we’re set to hear in Tower Hamlets’ classrooms in a few years’ time?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed the most popular names given to babies born last year - and national chart-toppers Oliver and Olivia are nowhere to be seen in the borough’s top 10.

The most popular name for boys in Tower Hamlets was Mohammed, which was given to 94 youngsters born last year - with spelling variations Muhammad and Mohammad also making the top 10.

You may also want to watch:

Other popular names include Noah, Ibrahim and Adam.

For girls, Maryam came out top, being given to 32 little ones.

Other names in the top 10 include Amelia, Maya and Isabella.

Since there are so many different names given to babies, even the most popular ones are only given to a relatively small proportion of all babies named overall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Want your vote to count? Here’s how protesters did it using East End’s iconic landmarks

Mark Broadmore and his 'social distance' banner protest... against backcloth of Limehouse marina and Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Make Votes Matter campaign

‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jailed: Dangerous driver from Bethnal Green who killed 54-year-old man in rush-hour crash on A13 at Rainham

A13 car killer Mohammed Ali, 21, from Bethnal Green... caged for five years and seven months. Picture: Met Police

Three escape Whitechapel tower block blaze thanks to new fire safety door just fitted

Gutted... blaze that wrecked kitchen on 7th floor of Kerry House in Sidney Street. Picture: LBTH

New luxury Canary Wharf homes by the Thames come onto market for a cool £4m

First residents move into new Wood Wharf development at Canary Wharf's Park Drive. Picture: CWG

Want your vote to count? Here’s how protesters did it using East End’s iconic landmarks

Mark Broadmore and his 'social distance' banner protest... against backcloth of Limehouse marina and Canary Wharf skyscrapers. Picture: Make Votes Matter campaign

‘Who buried the hatchet’ 3,000-year-old Bronze Age mystery unearthed by Museum of London Docklands

Curator Kate Sumnall unveils Bronze Age terret ring used to prevent reins tangling on horse-drawn carts 3,000 years ago. Picture: David Parry/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

All-night “car bars” disrupt Shoreditch residents

Residents say the night-time economy is shifting away from Old Street Roundabout towards areas like Shoreditch High Street, edging ever closer to residential areas in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Holly Chant

Revealed: The most popular baby names in Tower Hamlets

The most popular baby names for 2019 have been revealed. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Not just curry houses down Brick Lane, but hidden shadows of people now exposed

Touring Brick Lane finding shadows of people in the past in a game staged by Rightful Place theatre company. Picture: Bettina Adela

Cyclist in court charged with killing pensioner in Bow

Robert Barrow has denied running over a woman in a 'road rage' murder. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Sir Alastair Cook completes century for Essex against Hampshire before downpour

Essex's Alastair Cook bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.