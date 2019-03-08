Frank Wang is back with his coffee stall in Bethnal Green

Frank Wang will resume serving coffee outside Bethnal Green station. Pic: The Young Foundation Archant

A coffee vendor who lost his business after his power supply was cut off will start trading again tomorrow thanks to a fundraising campaign by the community.

Supporters donated £10,000 to help Frank get back on his feet. Pic: The Young Foundation Supporters donated £10,000 to help Frank get back on his feet. Pic: The Young Foundation

Frank Wang, 53, who has served coffee outside Bethnal Green Tube Station for almost two decades, was forced to sell his cart to keep a roof over his family's head after Transport for London stopped his electricity supply.

Customers and members of the London's Chinese community rushed to Frank's aid last August following his woes that began when an upmarket café moved into a Tower Hamlets Council-owned converted toilet block feet away from his stall.

The father-of-two who was left shaken at the loss of his livelihood.

He also gained support from prominent public figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Bethnal Green MP Rushanara Ali and Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs, backing the #SaveFrank social media campaign to enable his return.

Outraged commuters who protested to keep Mr Wang's coffee stall in busines. Picture: Dan McCurry Outraged commuters who protested to keep Mr Wang's coffee stall in busines. Picture: Dan McCurry

The campaign raised more than £10,000 and has now ensured he can return to business after a 15 month hiatus as his supply has now been restoresd

Frank said: "I cannot thank the supporters and local community enough. You saved me and brought me back to the place that I love, where I've worked for so many years. I will be forever gratefully for your kindness and generosity."

Sam Dodd, who helped to lead the campaign to save Frank, said of the success: "The community of Bethnal Green is sick and tired of watching familiar, independently owned institutions shut down to make way for gentrification. Frank's victory is the peoples' way of saying no."

Frank's old stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Frank's old stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google

Sir Simon Woolley, director of Operation Black Vote who helped to drive the campaign to success, added: "This has been a long campaign, but one which was won with community support. It's brilliant Frank's back. This goes to show what communities can achieve by working together."

The relaunch takes place at Bethnal Green Tube Station at 1pm.