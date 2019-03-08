Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Frank Wang is back with his coffee stall in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 12:50 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 20 June 2019

Frank Wang will resume serving coffee outside Bethnal Green station. Pic: The Young Foundation

Frank Wang will resume serving coffee outside Bethnal Green station. Pic: The Young Foundation

Archant

A coffee vendor who lost his business after his power supply was cut off will start trading again tomorrow thanks to a fundraising campaign by the community.

Supporters donated £10,000 to help Frank get back on his feet. Pic: The Young FoundationSupporters donated £10,000 to help Frank get back on his feet. Pic: The Young Foundation

Frank Wang, 53, who has served coffee outside Bethnal Green Tube Station for almost two decades, was forced to sell his cart to keep a roof over his family's head after Transport for London stopped his electricity supply.

Customers and members of the London's Chinese community rushed to Frank's aid last August following his woes that began when an upmarket café moved into a Tower Hamlets Council-owned converted toilet block feet away from his stall.

The father-of-two who was left shaken at the loss of his livelihood.

He also gained support from prominent public figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Bethnal Green MP Rushanara Ali and Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs, backing the #SaveFrank social media campaign to enable his return.

Outraged commuters who protested to keep Mr Wang's coffee stall in busines. Picture: Dan McCurryOutraged commuters who protested to keep Mr Wang's coffee stall in busines. Picture: Dan McCurry

You may also want to watch:

The campaign raised more than £10,000 and has now ensured he can return to business after a 15 month hiatus as his supply has now been restoresd

Frank said: "I cannot thank the supporters and local community enough. You saved me and brought me back to the place that I love, where I've worked for so many years. I will be forever gratefully for your kindness and generosity."

Sam Dodd, who helped to lead the campaign to save Frank, said of the success: "The community of Bethnal Green is sick and tired of watching familiar, independently owned institutions shut down to make way for gentrification. Frank's victory is the peoples' way of saying no."

Frank's old stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: GoogleFrank's old stall outside Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google

Sir Simon Woolley, director of Operation Black Vote who helped to drive the campaign to success, added: "This has been a long campaign, but one which was won with community support. It's brilliant Frank's back. This goes to show what communities can achieve by working together."

The relaunch takes place at Bethnal Green Tube Station at 1pm.

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Most Read

Elizabeth line branch opening delayed until at least October 2020

An Elizabeth line train passing through Custom House station on a test run. Picture: Monica Wells

Poplar fatal stabbing: Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Alton Street... scene of Poplar fatal stabbing at 1.40pm on Saturday, June 15, where 33-year-old man died. Picture: Google

400,000 callers told by Tower Hamlets Council to go online instead

Tower Hamlets Council switching public services to computers. Picture: Chris Young

Police name man stabbed to death in Poplar

Police have named the man who was stabbed to death in Alton Street, Poplar on Saturday, June 15. Picture: Google street view.

CCTV footage shows shop worker fighting off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Do you know who this man is? Pic: Submitted

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Frank Wang is back with his coffee stall in Bethnal Green

Frank Wang will resume serving coffee outside Bethnal Green station. Pic: The Young Foundation

Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

The scenes when Leyton Orient last played a League Two match at Brisbane Road, O's supporters invaded the pitch during the match with Colchester United on April 29 2017 to protest against the old ownership of the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Top Royal London Hospital surgeon named as NHS’s first violence reduction chief to tackle stabbings

Martin Griffiths has been named as the NHS's first violence reduction chief. Picture: BARTS HEALTH NHS TRUST

‘Every little helps’: Food donations from Tesco feeds needy refugees and migrants

The charity makes use of surplus food donations through Tesco’s Community Food Connection. Pic: Fareshare

Reunited: Class of 1957 at Parmiter’s Grammar School

Class of 1957 all now retired meeting ex-footballer Mickey Ambrose outside their old Parmiter's School in Bethnal Green. Picture: Old Parmitarians
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists