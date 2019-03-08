Search

Countdown to 2021 population census starts now with east London rehearsal

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 September 2019

Population census rehearsal set for October 13 in east London pilot. Picture: ONS

Population census rehearsal set for October 13 in east London pilot. Picture: ONS

ONS

The rehearsal for the next national population census is soon to begin with a pilot in east London to see how the real thing runs in two years' time.

Census manager Dipen Rajyaguru co-ordinating October 13 census rehearsal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: ONS (inset) and GoogleCensus manager Dipen Rajyaguru co-ordinating October 13 census rehearsal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: ONS (inset) and Google

Tower Hamlets has been chosen as one of four municipal areas together with neighbouring Hackney for the October 13 rehearsal.

"The census makes sure everyone's voice is heard," says census manager Dipen Rajyaguru co-ordinating the rehearsal.

Households are being asked by the Office for National Statistics about those living there on October 13 to test the process for 2021, when the government needs data to plan for schools, hospitals, GP services and social care in the next decade.

But statistician Iain Bell assures: "Any personal information is kept under lock and key until 2121. No one can find out anyone's details for 100 years."

Those who prefer face-to-face help for the questionnaire rather than face-to-screen can call in at Poplar's Wigram House community centre in Wades Place, Monday to Friday 10am-2pm, or Bromley-by-Bow centre in St Leonard's Street 9am-5pm.

