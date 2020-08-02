Search

Advanced search

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 August 2020

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

CWG

The big financial districts in Canary Wharf and the City risk becoming centres for “dirty money” laundering from terrorism and international crime in what could be “a race to the bottom” when Brexit transition ends.

How will big business cope with financial deregulation after December 31? Picture: CWGHow will big business cope with financial deregulation after December 31? Picture: CWG

That’s the stark warning facing east London and the Square Mile from an academic at Queen Mary University.

Cutting regulations and becoming “hooked on attracting foreign money” might also attract proceeds from criminal or even terrorist activity, a report by Dr Anna Damaskou from Queen Mary’s and Dr Angelos Kaskanis from Greece’s Democritus University suggests.

“There are concerns that Brexit will make London a centre for money laundering,” Dr Damaskou points out.

“As things stand, Boris Johnson’s government has signalled that it wants Britain to be entirely free to make its own rules. So the UK will be without reference to the EU once transition ends on December 31, unless there’s agreement.”

'No deal' scenario could mean money laundering in all directions, experts warn. Picture: CWG'No deal' scenario could mean money laundering in all directions, experts warn. Picture: CWG

Dr Damaskou fears “a race to the bottom” with financial deregulation and lack of dealing with jurisdictions outside Europe, in particular tax havens like Dubai.

The report from the Tactics Institute for Security and Counter Terrorism, issued through Team Britannia consultancy in Shoreditch, praises current UK regulations as “the most mature in Europe”.

But it forecasts there could be money laundering through rogue Gulf states and small EU countries that don’t use British standards or aren’t able to police tough regulations.

Post-Brexit Britain could go the way of some Gulf states, the authors fear. These states “lack transparency and oversight” during periods of rapid economic growth, booming property market and free ports creating a safe haven to launder proceeds of illegal arms sales, drug smuggling, people trafficking and terrorism.

London’s significance as one of the world’s leading financial centres “must continue to work with the rest of the EU”, the Tactical Institute urges.

A wave of deregulation giving a short-term boost to Britain’s economic growth is “a superficially attractive prospect”, but could open the floodgates to money-laundering from drug running, modern-day people smuggling and global terrorism like Isis and Al Quaida.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

‘We hate being dictated to on how we live our lives’ mayor is told over his Bethnal Green street closures

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Smart motorway’ warning: Injured student relives horror of M1 crash when his pal died sitting next to him

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

‘We hate being dictated to on how we live our lives’ mayor is told over his Bethnal Green street closures

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Smart motorway’ warning: Injured student relives horror of M1 crash when his pal died sitting next to him

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police release images of three men sought in connection with fatal shooting

Police wish to speak with these three men following a fatal shooting in Roydon. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty

‘Money Matters’ advice for clubs and leagues

Clubs can get financial tips and advice from a series of free podcasts

Canary Wharf could become post-Brexit ‘cash laundry’ for global crime, Queen Mary researcher warns

Canary Wharf and The City in shadow of Brexit without EU deal on financial regulations. Picture: CWG

Browne gives Essex backbone but Kent keep control

Essex batsman Nick Browne (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bairstow blitz sets up England win

England's Jonny Bairstow hits four runs during the second One Day International of the Royal London Series at the Ageas Bowl