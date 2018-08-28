Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Tickets to see action-packed football at the London Stadium when West Ham take on Fulham in the Premier League are being given free by Tower Hamlets Council.

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (centre) and West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: PA Wire Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (centre) and West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: PA Wire

Hammers are hoping their home advantage can give them the edge when the match kicks off at 7.45pm on February 22.

Fans who live in Tower Hamlets can enter a random draw online to win one of five pairs of tickets.

“Seeing these teams play can inspire children and young people to ‘have a go’ and join a local club,” Mayor John Biggs said.

“We encourage people to live active lifestyles and get involved in sports. So some lucky fans have the chance to see West Ham take on Fulham.”

The tickets were given to the council by the Olympic Park authority for those living in Tower Hamlets, who can compete for them online. The competition closes 9am on February 6, with winners selected at random and notified the same day. Event details are on the Olympic Park website