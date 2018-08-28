Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 23 January 2019

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Tickets to see action-packed football at the London Stadium when West Ham take on Fulham in the Premier League are being given free by Tower Hamlets Council.

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (centre) and West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: PA WireArsenal's Sead Kolasinac (centre) and West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Picture: PA Wire

Hammers are hoping their home advantage can give them the edge when the match kicks off at 7.45pm on February 22.

Fans who live in Tower Hamlets can enter a random draw online to win one of five pairs of tickets.

“Seeing these teams play can inspire children and young people to ‘have a go’ and join a local club,” Mayor John Biggs said.

“We encourage people to live active lifestyles and get involved in sports. So some lucky fans have the chance to see West Ham take on Fulham.”

The tickets were given to the council by the Olympic Park authority for those living in Tower Hamlets, who can compete for them online. The competition closes 9am on February 6, with winners selected at random and notified the same day. Event details are on the Olympic Park website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

Secluded Shaklewell Street... where detectives lay in wait for drug dealers' redezvous in Operation Shadow. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

The spot in Brick Lane where one car suspected of drug dealing was stopped by police. Picture: Google

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

Sleepy turning... Thermopylae Gate is last turning on Isle of Dogs where you could park free all day. Picture: Google

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man in his 70s dies after being arrested in Bethnal Green

The man was arrested in Gibraltar Walk. Pic: Google.

Most Read

Overheard phone call lands two drug dealers in jail after ‘Operation Shadow’ police trap in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police use Tower Hamlets Council CCTV to intercept alleged drug dealing from cars

#includeImage($article, 225)

End of the road for last street left for commuters’ free parking on the Isle of Dogs

#includeImage($article, 225)

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after being arrested in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Impressive day for East London women

East London sevenths

Win free tickets for West Ham v Fulham Premier League match at London Stadium

West Ham fans descend on the London Stadium at Stratford. Picture: Ken Mears

Man in his 70s dies after being arrested in Bethnal Green

The man was arrested in Gibraltar Walk. Pic: Google.

Canary Wharf flexes its muscles ready for a ‘strong island’ takeover

Canary Wharf leaping to get ready for Strong Island fitness festival. Picture: CWG
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists