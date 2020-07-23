Search

Man, 27, arrested in east London charged with ‘preparing acts of terrorism’

PUBLISHED: 18:04 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:27 23 July 2020

Scotland Yard charge east London man, 27, with 'preparation of terrorism'. Picture: Met Police

MPS

One of the three men arrested by armed police in east London on suspicion of terrorism links earlier this month has now been charged.

He is 27-year-old Sahayb Aweys Munye Abu who is charged under the 2006 Terrorism Act with “preparation of terrorist acts”, Scotland Yard confirmed tonight.

Abu is being remanded in custody and appears via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, July 24.

He was taken into custody in an operation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on June 9 along with another man and a teenager. A third man was arrested by policed in Leicestershire.

All the others were later released without charge after being detained for at least a week.

Police searched two addresses in east London, but haven’t released any more details of where the men were arrested.

