Man rescued from Bow care home blaze

Firefighters led a man to safety after a fire broke out at a ground floor flat in a Bow care home.

A man had to be led to safety by firefighters following a fire at a care home.

The blaze which broke out in Pringle Gardens, Bow, on Monday, December 2, saw two fire engines and about 10 firefighters called to a ground floor flat.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety from the flat.

"The brigade was called at 9.01pm and the fire was under control by 9.16pm."

Fire crews from Tooting and West Norwood fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.