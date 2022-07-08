Two years on from the tragic death of 85-year-old June Harvey when a 60ft crane crashed onto her home, an investigation into the incident is still not concluded.

June was trapped in her upstairs bedroom of the home in Compton Close, next to the Watts Grove building site in Bromley-by-Bow, which she shared with relatives when the crane smashed through the roof on July 8, 2020.

Her great-nephew Sam Atkinson, who was downstairs, desperately tried to get through the rubble to reach her.

Both he and June’s niece Jacqueline were both injured when the towering crane toppled through the roof, and have been demanding how the accident ever happened.

Sam lays a floral tribute to his great-aunt June on the first anniversary of the crane tragedy in Compton Close which killed her - Credit: Mike Brooke

A joint probe was launched by the Metropolitan Police Service and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at the time, with the police taking the lead, which remains ongoing.

The investigation is concentrating on why the foundations of the huge crane failed to keep it stable.

In a statement released by police today, DI Emma Sharp, said: “Our thoughts today are with June Harvey’s family and the local residents whose lives were affected that day.

“The investigation – which is complex and requires support from specialist agencies – remains ongoing.

"We are determined to establish the facts, and what led to the tragic death of one elderly resident and injuries to others.

“We are continuing to work closely with both the HSE and the Crown Prosecution Service to establish if any criminal offences have occurred, and this will be determined by conducting a thorough investigation.”

Gordon Nixon, HSE Inspector, added: “This has been a challenging and thorough investigation while good progress has been made , enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand this is still a difficult time for June’s family as we approach the anniversary and we remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible."