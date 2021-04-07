Housing protest at Shadwell's Watney Market over service charges hike

Published: 3:07 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM April 7, 2021

A mass protest has taking place by tenants and leaseholders over service charges for thousands of homes on estates across the East End.

Protesters gathered at 2pm at Watney Market in Shadwell outside Tower Hamlets Community Housing over charges for services they say are not being carried out.

Some bills have doubled since last year, they say. Additionally, some people have demanded invoices to check if the fees are justified, but claim to have received no detailed explanations.

A campaign group has been set up calling for “justice” for tenants and leaseholders over complaints from families on estates run by both Tower Hamlets Homes and Tower Hamlets Community Housing organisations.

“Housing service charges are driving people into despair,” campaign co-ordinator Hussain Ismail told the East London Advertiser. “The charges are pushing them into abject poverty.

“Increases are of up to 110 per cent for a few people, which means £1,200 for the year.

“We’ve had enough of being extorted and want a complete withdrawal of these increases.”

The campaigners complain that the price hikes have made things worse in a year of the pandemic and “the devastation of 504 Covid deaths” in Tower Hamlets, with many families now depending on foodbanks.

Hussain added: “Many people have lost jobs and are being pushed into utter despair.

"Our homes suffer damp, disrepair and rat infestations. Yet complaints are ignored.”

The campaign is backed by Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum and Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrat councillor Rabina Khan.

One 76-year-old leaseholder who has lived on Shadwell’s Tarling Estate for 50 years said: “They're taking our money and not doing the job. I keep ringing and they do nothing—a complete waste of time!”

Her neighbour complained: “They’re exploiting residents at a time when there is greater financial insecurity due to the pandemic.”

The families blame the “lack of affordable housing driving people out of the East End” and now “hyped service charges making this worse”.

The Advertiser contacted Tower Hamlets Community Housing which said it is aware of the demonstration.

Some items on the service charges have been removed which should not have been made, the "not for profit" organisation admits. This follows consultations with tenants and residents. Around 40 per cent of tenants and leaseholders have actually had reduction in service bills, while others have had increases at various rates to cover items "not previously charged for".