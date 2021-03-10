Published: 7:00 AM March 10, 2021

Tibetan flag... what campaigners would like to see raised at Tower Hamlets town hall - Credit: Mike Brooke

Members of the Tibetan community in Britain are raising their national flag outside Tower Hamlets town hall to mark the 62nd anniversary of the uprising against Chinese occupation.

They are commemorating Tibet's uprising against the occupation in 1959, when their Dalai Lama national spiritual leader was forced into exile.

But the ex-patriot community’s request to have it officially raised at the town hall was rejected in January.

“Tibetans are being discriminated against in our homeland,” Pema Yoko, who chairs Tibetan Community in Britain, said. “The council has raised the flag for other communities in the past — why not us?”

So protesters plan turning up at 11.30am today (March 4) to raise the flag themselves outside.

Displaying flags "in solidarity with communities" is not unprecedented, protesters point out. The town Hall has previously hoisted the Palestinian flag and the Rainbow Pride flag.

Mayor John Biggs (left) and chief executive Will Tuckley invited to look round proposed China embassy complex at Tower Hill in 2018. - Credit: LBTH

Campaigners see Tower Hamlets as pivotal in their global campaign for recognition as it is the local planning authority for China’s new embassy complex at Tower Hill on the site of the Royal Mint, first revealed in the East London Advertiser in 2018.

Free Tibet Campaign’s John Jones said: “March 10 is a key date in the Tibetan calendar that symbolises decades of repression and the peaceful struggle for freedom. There have been some promising signs including the foreign secretary mentioning Tibet at the UN Human Rights Council, but we need to see more.”

The Tibet national flag is regularly displayed by other local authorities in Britain including Waltham Forest in east London, they point out.

Cllr Rabina Khan, whose resolution to raise the flag today was rejected by Tower Hamlets Council in January, said at the time: “We welcome the relocation of the Chinese Embassy, but as new neighbours must make clear where our own principles apply. The East End has a long history of being home for many people fleeing persecution and those earlier arrivals are now British citizens.”

Proposed China embassy complex at the Royal Mint site opposite the Tower of London - Credit: Delancey developers

A proposal was also made at the council earlier this year to rename roads in Tower Hill close to proposed embassy complex, intended to commemorate Chinese human rights activists, which would include “Tiananmen Square” to mark the 1989 student protests.